Riley County commissioners are looking into putting in place a video streaming system for their meetings.
But any system likely wouldn’t be in place until after the pandemic subsides, and commissioner Ron Wells said he’d like voters to decide on funding for any system in November.
The Riley County commission is the only major local governing entity that does not livestream its meetings, which are Monday and Thursday mornings.
A local advocacy group, the Manhattan Alliance for Peace and Justice, is demanding that the commission adopt video streaming for increased transparency. They argue that the commission’s morning meetings are inconvenient to the public, and video livestreaming could increase participation in the political process. Members have started livestreaming the meetings themselves on the group’s Facebook page.
The group is also demanding that commission chairman Marvin Rodriguez resign after he said COVID-19 could not be as big a problem in the area as it was in Italy, because the area does not have as many Chinese people as other hard-hit areas like Italy.
Commissioner John Ford said the commission has been discussing the matter of streaming meetings since even before the pandemic and that he’s in support of it. But with the pandemic, the livestreaming issue is now part of a broader discussion, and Ford said costs have to be a consideration in putting such a system in place.
Rodriguez did not comment on the issue.
Wells thanked two members of the advocacy group for livestreaming the meetings last week, but he said he was frustrated with what he said was misinformation on the comment feed for the group’s video.
Additionally, Wells said the group could do a better job of showing all aspects of the meeting, including a copy of the agenda, since the commission often has “deadtime” between scheduled presentation times. In contrast with entities like school boards and the city commission, the Riley County commission must schedule its presentation times throughout the morning to accommodate staffers who might have to come in and present, Wells said.
Wells said most people don’t consider the potential costs of a video streaming system, and the county’s information technology department is putting together an analysis of what costs the county might see, while prioritizing other pandemic IT needs.
Wells hesitated to say he’d support a system like that, noting that while hundreds of viewers watched MAPJ’s broadcasts, the videos have seen a sharp decline in viewership. Even then, Wells said, those viewers represent less than 1% of the county’s population, and he wants to put funding for a video streaming system up to voters.
County clerk Rich Vargo said while the county could put that question up to voters in November, it would have to be a advisory ballot question, similar to a simple poll of opinion, and adding the question to the ballot itself would cost money. The commission could also decide differently than what voters choose, since the question would be non-binding.