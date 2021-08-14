Some area school districts are starting their year with mask rules in place while others are choosing to only recommend wearing face coverings.
Manhattan-Ogden
USD 383
The school board voted 6-1 Wednesday requiring all people to wear masks while inside district buildings, regardless of whether they are vaccinated, for the first five weeks of the fall semester. Superintendent Marvin Wade presented the district reopening plan to the board for approval. The plan calls for all people to wear masks inside schools and administrative buildings until Sept. 24. During that time district officials will collect and analyze data on COVID-19 in the community and reevaluate their policies.
Wade told board members earlier in August that, with the more dangerous delta variant of the coronavirus spreading and local vaccination rates hovering around 50%, the mask requirement will be a major “tool in the toolbox” for administrators to use as children return to class in-person five days a week starting Aug. 18.
Geary County
USD 475
This district is also requiring masks for this school year. The school board approved the updated measure Aug. 2, citing CDC guidelines for K-12 schools. A statement on the district website said “As COVID-19 cases are increasing at a rapid pace in Geary County, the district felt this change would protect their students, staff, and overall community.” USD 475 administrators will review their guidelines and mask policy Oct. 8, after analyzing the virus situation locally.
Riley County
USD 378
USD 378 officials don’t require masks to be worn but instead “highly recommends” indoor masking by all students, teachers, staff, and visitors regardless of vaccination status, according to the school’s reopening plan.
School officials declined to comment on the district’s policy.
The plan also mentions what parents should keep an eye on regarding COVID-19 symptoms and what steps to take if they think their child may be sick. The first day of school for Pre-K through 9th grade students in USD 378 is Aug. 26. All other students will start the following day, Aug. 27.
Rock Creek
USD 323
Rock Creek is also not requiring masks to be worn inside district buildings. That district’s reopening plan states an earlier mask mandate was removed “based on vaccination rates and infection rates for the school.”
Physical distancing measures, regular handwashing, and routine cleaning protocols will remain in place for this school year. The first day of school for Rock Creek is Friday.
Blue Valley
USD 384
Superintendent John Cox said his district is only “recommending” masks be worn by all people, regardless of vaccination status. Cox said the district is following updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Riley County Health Department.
He said everybody who rides a school bus is required to wear a mask, and the smaller size of USD 384 allows for distancing within classrooms.
“As long as we maintain that social distancing, and as long as we continue to practice our cleaning procedures — handwashing, sanitizing, cleaning surfaces that get touched a lot — I think we’ll be OK,” Cox said.
The first day of school for the Blue Valley district was Thursday. Cox said the first day back to class went “relatively smoothly.”
Wamego
USD 320
Wamego will start the school year with a mask mandate in place. That decision came during a board meeting Aug. 5.
Fourteen people spoke in favor of making masks optional.
Interim superintendent Greg Mann’s reopening plan was adopted fully with the stipulation that data on the spread of the virus in Wamego be tracked and analyzed, similar to the plan for USD 383, so district administrators can review and potentially make a decision to remove the mask requirement later.