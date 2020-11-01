A federal change to Title IX that led to K-State altering its policy means students reporting sexual harassment now have to clear a higher bar to prove harassment occurred.
Title IX is the 1972 civil rights law that protects people from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that receive federal money. Each presidential administration interprets Title IX enforcement differently. In November 2018 the Trump administration revisited Title IX, and K-State made a few changes to reflect that.
One of the key revisions related to sexual harassment lies in one word: the change from “or" to “and.”
“Before (the harassment) had to be 'severe, pervasive or offensive,'” said Shari Crittendon, K-State general counsel. “Now it's 'severe, pervasive, and (offensive)'; that's a high bar. That is a significant change, raising concerns that the new definition is much more restrictive. You can look at the same evidence that you look at under the old regs and say, 'Yes there was a case' … where you could look at it now on these new regulations and it might be harder for someone who has been traumatized to try to meet that bar.”
The Education Department’s new definition of harassment says “unwelcome conduct” must be “so serious, pervasive, and objectively offensive that it effectively denies a person equal access” to an educational program. According to the Federal Title IX policy the was to “ensure that Title IX is enforced consistent with the First Amendment.” For example is a person is subject to a few crude comments in passing, it may be more difficult to label it as harassment.
The process leading up to the new regulations took about 18 months. During that time the committee overseeing the revisions received 120,000 comments on the new regulations including one from K-State recommending a more flexible approach to the proposed rule, Crittendon said.
“It wasn't (a good proposal) because it can have a chilling effect on persons reporting sexual harassment and sexual assault,” she said. “I think the undergirding issue was the (the Trump administration) felt it wasn't sufficient due process for respondents. It specifically applied to sexual harassment, including sexual assault, sexual violence and not only at the post-secondary but also at the elementary and secondary levels.”
However, the new regulations were issued on May 6, and went into effect Aug. 14 — 70 working days later and in the midst of a pandemic.
K-State’s Office of Institutional Equity published revisions to its Title IX policy on Aug. 14 to reflect the federal changes. Because of the short timeframe to implement the regulations and manage its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the university continues to seek stakeholder feedback, which could result in additional modifications, Crittendon said.
“Further, there may be legal challenges to some of these regulations, and the U.S. Department of Education is frequently responding to institutional inquiries for further clarification and guidance,” she said.
“Even though we started (rewriting) the policy with the basic compliance framework, this is evolving and we're looking at some of the ways to ensure and to continually affirm that we are responsible for discrimination on the areas that we control, and that we are going to work with a variety of constituencies on campus to ensure that all the voices that are impacted by this policy are heard,” she said.
In addition to redefining sexual harassment, the new definition includes "quid pro quo" harassment. That's any educational opportunity or benefit given in exchange for sexual favors.
Another change is that universities have the discretion to put the two main federal anti-discrimination laws — Title IX and Title VII — in one policy. Title VII prohibits employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex and national origin. Now, sexual orientation, ethnicity, sex and religion are under one policy but with different definitions and disciplinary processes.
“You have two different laws under one policy,” she said. “We're looking at ways to perhaps tease out the Title VII piece, in a separate policy.”
One more change to Title IX that concerns Crittendon is the requirement for live hearings, although the university largely will use a virtual platform.
Each party has the right to an adviser of its choice to question witnesses at the hearing, but that can be anyone from a lawyer to a roommate. The concern is for potential inequity in the means each side has to present its case. A party to the complaint may have the means to have an attorney while the other party has only a friend or roommate to help. The university must provide an advisor if a party does not bring their own to the hearing.
“We are looking at ways to have a cohort of advisers, although the regulations do not require that they have the equivalent skills of … an attorney who has been practicing for 30 years,” she said. “However, we will offer training and support for those advisers.”
The federal regulations also make changes in regards to jurisdiction. Under the new regulations Title IX will only apply to incidents occurring at events connected to campus or university programs and activities in the country. Title IX does not apply to sexual harassment that happens outside of the United States or off-campus at non-university sanctioned events. At K-State, the fraternities and sororities are private property, Crittendon said, so that is not a variance from the university's previous policy.
The change does not leave students with with no recourse should a violation happen. Crittendon said there are others laws and policies they can apply.
“If we have an event off campus that is sponsored by the university, then we can take jurisdiction,” she said. “If you're participating in a university-sanctioned or sponsored activity, which would include abroad … (and) field trips, then there are other policies that would apply, such as the Title VII, or it could be a violation of our student code of conduct,” she said. “There's other policies that we could look at that can apply that will hold someone responsible for their behavior.”
And university resources — such as counseling services — are always available to students, even if the university does not have jurisdiction to investigate the matter.
Putting together a policy to meet the new Title IX criteria in a short time frame, during a pandemic, challenged university staff. However, the bottom line is that K-State officials want to ensure all students' rights and safety are taken care of, she said.
She applauded the commitment the university has to facilitating an inclusive, diverse, safe and healthy campus environment.
“Our Office of Institutional Equity, they've done a lot of work to create a policy that's transparent, that considers the health and well-being of those persons who may be involved to provide supportive measures,” she said.