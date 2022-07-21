My love of trains started quite early in life. As a kid, I would tell my parents in the car to “go over the railroad tracks” in the possibility we would get stopped by a train. This is a lovely spot, east of Manhattan near the Linear Park’s boat ramp, where I can visit and forget about everything else.
Sumac started to bloom in early July at the Konza Prairie Kansas Valley lookout point south of Manhattan. My dad worked at my hometown’s conservation district for more than 40 years, so I thank him for making me appreciate the outdoors.
Now arriving … Well, one can dream, right? Still awesome to see this historic Union Pacific Railroad depot along Fort Riley Boulevard. While trains no longer stop here, people can host their event at this facility, constructed in the early 1900s. This was shot on a 30-second long exposure.
Staff photos by Lewis Marien
Staff photo by Lewis Marien
Staff photo by Lewis Marien
A dragonfly perches on a stick near the Big Blue River east of Manhattan.
Staff photo by Lewis Marien
Wide-angle lens, wide view of the Bluemont Scenic Overlook. As that one Van Halen song goes … “Standing on top of the world, for a little while.”
Like the Eagles said … “there’s a new kid in town.”
Hi, the name is Lewis Marien, and I’m the newest staff photographer at The Mercury, succeeding Lucas Boland. Originally from Decatur, Illinois, moving to Kansas was a major milestone; the first time I ever moved out of Illinois for anything, which means a new state driver’s license and new state plates (oh, is it just one plate here?), too.
A 2015 Southern Illinois University Carbondale graduate, I’ve had experience in the newspaper field.
So what exactly is a photojournalist? To me, it’s documenting the world as it happens, with a camera. While I do respect photographers who make their living shooting senior portraits and weddings, those are not for me. I tell people I shoot “a little bit of everything” because variety just seems to keep me eager.
On the spare time side of things, I love a good meal, enjoy watching my box set of the TV show “24” and can be a pretty competitive gamer. I’m also a YouTube hobbyist, producing railroad videos.
This page shows some of my first impressions of the area.
I hope this showed you something about photojournalism and what it is I do. Feel free to email me if you want to share a possible story idea.