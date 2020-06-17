A Riley County judge bound a Manhattan man over for 26 counts of alleged sexual crimes with children Tuesday, allowing the case to proceed to a trial.
During a preliminary hearing for Robert Iacobellis, 61, the longtime owner of Bob’s Diner, Assistant Riley County Attorney Trinity Muth said the state would not be pursuing all of the initial 130 charges it had filed.
Muth referred to the precedent of a similar case involving sexual abuse with incidents spanning several years. Prosecutors in the case chose to file charges for specific instances the victims could recall, which they believe also will make it easier for the jury to understand.
Iacobellis’ defense said that he should not be bound over on all the counts because the provided descriptions or time frames were not specific enough to determine alibis or counter arguments.
“You have to make sure that there’s evidence of a crime, not generalizations of a crime,” defense attorney Lora Ingels said.
Judge William Malcolm said he thought the state met the burden to establish there is probable cause to believe the incidents happened and accepted the amended charges.
Iacobellis now faces 18 counts of aggravated indecent liberties, four counts of rape and four counts of aggravated criminal sodomy. The incidents are said to have occurred between 2012 to 2018 and involved three different children.
One of the alleged victims in the case testified Tuesday afternoon. The girl, who is 16, said she was about 7 years old when the incidents began happening and continued until about a year ago. She also is the older sister of another victim in the case. The Mercury does not identify victims of sexual assault.
The girl said their mother used to work at Bob’s Diner “off and on” for years, and sometimes while her mother was working, Iacobellis would watch her at his home. She said he would touch her thighs and backside, including her buttocks, which made her “uncomfortable,” and this also would occur at the diner as well. She said she was unable to verbalize her discomfort to him.
The teen said as she became older, he would make comments about her body or say how lucky he would be to be in a relationship with her.
She said she told a therapist about how she felt uncomfortable when she saw Iacobellis, but the first person she fully told about the incidents was a detective with the Riley County Police Department.
The other two victims in the case testified Tuesday morning, detailing instances involving oral sex, vaginal penetration with fingers, touching and other acts.
The court attempted to stream the first portion of the hearing to the public to comply with the 10-person limit in the courtroom, but there were technical problems with the video feed throughout the morning.
After accepting the amended charges, Malcolm denied modification of Iacobellis’ $400,000 bond. His attorney would have to file a formal motion. Iacobellis remains in custody at the Riley County Jail.
An arraignment, or a formal reading of charges, is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. July 6 in front of Judge Kendra Lewison.