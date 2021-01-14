Voters will select three people to serve on the Manhattan City Commission later this year, and thus far only one incumbent has indicated a plan to run. On the local school board, three incumbents aren’t yet saying if they’ll try to keep their seats.
Mayor Wynn Butler and commissioners Usha Reddi and Aaron Estabrook’s seats expire this year. The general election will be Nov. 2.
Estabrook said he is planning to seek re-election, but it ultimately depends on his family and job. He said he will formally decide around spring break.
Butler and Reddi said they haven’t decided whether to run.
People have until June 1 to file to run. If needed, Riley County will hold a primary election on Aug. 3, according to the Riley County election office.
There are three spots up for grabs on the Manhattan-Ogden school board. Jurdene Coleman, Karla Hagemeister and Katrina Lewison’s terms expire in 2021. All three women said they hadn’t made a decision yet.
In area races, voters will elect a mayor and three council members for Leonardville. Ogden voters will elect a new mayor and five council members.
In Randolph, voters will select a mayor and five council members. Riley will elect three council members.
Three spots are open on the Riley County USD 378 Board of Education. Voters will select people for three positions for the Blue Valley school district’s Board of Education.
Odd-year local elections like these are non-partisan.