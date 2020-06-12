Three Riley County residents tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said Friday morning.
The three newest cases involve a 21-year-old man, 90-year-old woman and 95-year-old woman.
Riley County now has 74 total cases. These are the first confirmed cases since officials announced three Monday.
Of the 74 cases, 12 are active and 59 are recovered. Three people have died after testing positive for the coronavirus.
In addition, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that an employee in the sheriff’s office tested positive for the coronavirus. The employee is in isolation, the sheriff’s office said. The Pottawatomie County Health Department is working on contact tracing with any person who may have come into contact with the employee.
Two people died earlier this week after testing positive for the coronavirus, bringing Riley County’s virus-related death total to three.
A 61-year-old Riley County man died Wednesday morning after suffering from complications related to the coronavirus. He had been on a ventilator at Ascension Via Christi Hospital since last week. Officials announced Tuesday afternoon that an 88-year-old man died after testing positive for the coronavirus over the weekend. The man was hospitalized in a “neighboring community,” according to the Riley County Health Department. He was being treated for “multiple, complicating conditions,” officials said.
In May, a Riley County man in his 30s died after testing positive for the coronavirus in April.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 11,047 cases, 973 hospitalizations and 243 deaths statewide Friday.
That is up 235 cases, 19 hospitalizations and three deaths from Wednesday.
There have been 118,105 negative tests statewide Friday.
KDHE reported 35 cases in Pottawatomie County and 24 in Geary County on Friday.