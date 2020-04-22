Three Riley County men have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the county total to 34.
The three latest cases involve a 39-year-old man, 54-year-old man and 62-year-old man.
Public information officer Vivienne Uccello confirmed the three new positive cases Wednesday morning. Uccello did not release any other details about the cases.
She said one Riley County resident remains at Ascension Via Christi hospital at this time.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 2,025 cases, 107 deaths and 419 hospitalizations as of Tuesday. KDHE has not released Wednesday statistics yet.
