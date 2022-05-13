Three people injured in a head-on car crash in north Manhattan Christian Bright cbright@themercury.com Christian Bright Author email May 13, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Three people were injured in a head-on car crash Thursday afternoon in north Manhattan.Riley County police said the crash occurred at 4:06 p.m. in the 5700 block of Tuttle Creek Boulevard, east of its intersection with Seth Child Road.Police said Helen Curry, 16, of Riley, was driving a 2003 Ford Focus heading east when she crossed into the westbound lane and hit a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Rebecca Slack, 58, of Manhattan.Emergency flew Slack to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka for treatment of “lower extremity injuries.”Responders also took Curry and a passenger in the Equinox, Mark Danford, 57, of Manhattan, to Ascension Via Christi for treatment of their injuries. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Manhattan Helen Curry Chevrolet Equinox Highway Medicine Rebecca Slack Injury Treatment Police Christian Bright Author email Follow Christian Bright Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More from this section BABY FORMULA SHORTAGE IN US GROWING MORE SEVERE Audio of Sen. Lindsey Graham: Pres. Biden 'best person to have' after January 6 Video shows homes on fire near Laguna Niguel, California Latest News State adds four deaths to Riley County's COVID-related toll PGA back at Southern Hills as Mickelson debates a return Keeping schools out of NIL dealings opened door for boosters Thompson signs 4-year deal with Miami Analysis: Amazon Prime Video gets solid 1st slate from NFL Mixed Texas ruling allows trans youth parent investigations Police report for May 13, 2022 Three people injured in a head-on car crash in north Manhattan Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBehind the scenes of K-State football's on-campus videosK-State lands 4 transfers over the weekendJunction City Middle math teacher resigns after outcry over racist tweetsWamego splits with Rossville in battle of undefeated teamsManhattan hosts US Air Guitar Regional ChampionshipGerald LindemanTwo MHS students named National Merit ScholarsWhat do you get when you cross a zebra and a donkey? Zyla, the zonkey born at KSU vet hospitalUSD 475 board votes not to renew contract of former JCHS principalRiley County remains in 'substantial' category for COVID cases Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Join Us at KS Bulletin