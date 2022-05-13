Three people were injured in a head-on car crash Thursday afternoon in north Manhattan.

Riley County police said the crash occurred at 4:06 p.m. in the 5700 block of Tuttle Creek Boulevard, east of its intersection with Seth Child Road.

Police said Helen Curry, 16, of Riley, was driving a 2003 Ford Focus heading east when she crossed into the westbound lane and hit a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Rebecca Slack, 58, of Manhattan.

Emergency flew Slack to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka for treatment of “lower extremity injuries.”

Responders also took Curry and a passenger in the Equinox, Mark Danford, 57, of Manhattan, to Ascension Via Christi for treatment of their injuries.