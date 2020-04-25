The Riley County Health Department reported there are three new cases of coronavirus in the county, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 43.
The new patients, a 22-year-old man and two 23-year-old women, are all known contacts of previous cases and are all in self isolation in their homes.
As of Saturday, 21 people with coronavirus have recovered, while 22 patients still have active cases of the virus. The health department reports that there are 18 pending tests, and 269 negative test results.
A Riley County patient who had been hospitalized at Ascension Via Christi Hospital has been released and is recovering at home. No information was immediately available on two other non-Riley County patients who had been in the hospital.
With an increase in testing, RCHD director Julie Gibbs cautioned that the county will likely see a corresponding increase in positive cases in the area. But she said people should not worry that there’s necessarily additional spreading going on.
“We, of course, would like to get a reduction in the percentage of total positives,” she said Friday. “To get there, we have to continue to practice social distancing, proper hand hygiene, wearing masks when we cannot distance ourselves from others, and continuing to restrict our movement.”
Around the area, Pottawatomie County is reporting one new case, bringing their total to nine. In Geary County, two new cases bring their total to 11.
Across the state, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports 3,056 cases from 76 counties, with 117 deaths reported, as of Saturday morning. The department also expects an uptick in cases over the coming days as new testing strategies ramp up in western Kansas.