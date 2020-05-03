Three Riley County residents — a 38-year-old man, 28-year-old man and 41-year-old woman — have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the county’s total confirmed cases to 55.
Officials reported the 38-year-old's case on Saturday evening and announced the other two cases on Sunday.
As of Sunday, 30 of the 55 cases have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.
The county is monitoring 48 people. Officials also are waiting on 31 test results.
In Riley County, 54.5% of the cases have involved males.
Of the 55 cases, 15 of them have involved people aged 18-24 and 13 have involved people aged 35-44. The age group 25-34 represents 11 cases, ages 55-64 represent 9 cases and ages 45-54 represent 7 cases.
As of Sunday, KDHE is reporting 5,030 cases, 547 hospitalizations and 134 deaths in the state. That is an increase of 284 cases, six hospitalizations and three deaths from Saturday.
KDHE is reporting 15 cases in Pottawatomie County and 13 cases in Geary County. That is an increase of two cases from Saturday in Pottawatomie County and no change in Geary County.
Last week, Riley County had 10 cases. In previous weeks, the county had 2 cases from March 22-28, 9 from March 29-April 4 and April 5-11, 7 from April 12-18, and 16 cases from April 19-25.