Three more Riley County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the county total to 40.
The patients are a 22-year-old woman, 26-year-old woman and 33-year-old man.
Public information officer Vivienne Uccello confirmed the three new cases Friday morning.
This makes nine new cases since Wednesday morning.
There are 113 pending tests from Riley County. Uccello said the county has expanded testing because of the broadening of Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) guidelines.
There are six patients at Ascension Via Christi Hospital, including one Riley County resident. Three of those six are positive cases and the other three are under investigation. One of those patients is on a ventilator.
As of Thursday, KDHE reported 2,482 cases, 112 deaths and 442 hospitalizations. Friday statistics are not available at this time.
This is a developing story. Please check back with The Mercury for additional information.