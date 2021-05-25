Three more people are seeking a seat on the Manhattan-Ogden school board.
Jennifer Chua, Kevin Harms and Carl Treece, all of Manhattan, filed their candidacy Monday for the USD 383 school board election in November.
The filings bring the number of candidates to seven seeking three open spots on the board. Two of the incumbents haven’t declared their intent. Riley County clerk Rich Vargo said a primary is triggered in city and school elections when the number of candidates reaches three times plus one the number of open seats. For the school board election, that would mean 10 candidates.
In an emailed statement, Chua said she feels "incredibly fortunate to be able to devote much of my time to volunteering, most of which revolves around my passion — children."
Chua said she was active in the PTO, booster clubs, and site councils at her children's schools. A Manhattan resident since 2011, she is a CASA (court-appointed special advocate) volunteer, a mentor for the Give Back scholarship program, which provides college scholarships and mentors for first-year high school students who have faced hardships.
Chua's volunteer service also includes the USD 383 FIT Closet, a district service which provides clothes, hygiene items, and school supplies to children who qualify under the Families in Transition program. According to the FIT Closet website, 232 students identified as experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity.
Chua also serves on the Social Services Advisory Board for the Manhattan city government and volunteers at Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice.
Harms is an Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 and Apache helicopter pilot at Fort Riley. He said watching livestreamed school board meetings during the pandemic sparked his interest in running for a seat.
“Since I’m still in the Army, I can’t do any kind of (partisan) political office, but I can run for school board,” Harms told The Mercury. “I think it’s a great way for me to connect with and know what’s going on in the district.”
The school board elections are non-partisan.
Harms said his wife teaches special education at Bergman Elementary. His 10-year-old son attends Bergman, and his teenage daughter is entering her freshman year at Manhattan High School this August. He said he plans on “setting down roots” in Manhattan when he retires from the Army in October of next year.
“I just want to do something that’s more involved with my family and my community,” Harms said. “After 20 years of moving every two to three years, I want to be settled into a community and help how I can.”
Harms said he is interested in the way technological needs brought about by the pandemic will continue to play a role in the district, and how that technology will pair with in-person learning.
Treece has not yet responded to The Mercury’s inquiries.
The other four candidates are Christine Weixelman, a registered nurse, Steven Ruzzin, a data engineer, Jayme Morris-Hardeman, executive director of Thrive! Flint Hills and former Manhattan city commissioner, and current board member Karla Hagemeister.
Board members Jurdene Coleman and Katrina Lewison have not commented on whether they plan to seek re-election.
The filing deadline is noon June 1. A primary, if needed, would be Aug. 3. The general election will be Nov. 2.