Riley County on Monday confirmed its 80th coronavirus cases after also confirming two other new cases over the weekend.
Officials said the 80th case involved a 37-year-old man.
The two additional weekend confirmations included a 61-year-old man and 19-year-old woman.
Of the 80 cases, 16 are active, 61 are recovered and three people have died after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Officials said Ascension Via Christi Hospital has one positive patient on a ventilator, and another person who is awaiting test results at the hospital.
Officials previously announced Saturday that three men — a 21-year-old, 22-year-old and 28-year-old — also had confirmed cases.
Of those six cases, officials said two are travel-related and contact tracing is ongoing for the remaining four. Officials said it is possible community spread is a factor of some of them.
None of those cases are associated with the Leonardville Nursing Home coronavirus outbreak. Five people associated with the nursing home tested positive for the coronavirus, officials announced last week.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 11,419 cases, 988 hospitalizations, 245 deaths statewide Monday. That is up 372 cases, 15 hospitalizations and two deaths from Friday.
KDHE releases data Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
KDHE reported Pottawatomie County has 38 cases while Geary County has 24.