Three more people have filed to run for USD 378 Riley County school board positions.
The three new filings are:
• Julie Thiele, Riley, is seeking Position 1 on the Board of Education. She filed to run on Friday.
• Justin Ricketts, Leonardville, is seeking Position 5. He is serving on the USD 378 board, and said he wants to continue to help the school district grow. Voters elected him four years ago.
“Parents need to get involved and that’s kind of the reason that I ran last time,” said Ricketts, who has two children in the district. “I think more parents need to get involved and know what’s going on.”
• Christine White, Manhattan, is seeking Position 7, which is the at-large position. She filed on March 25. She was appointed last January to fill an empty position, replacing a board member who moved, and that serving on the board has been a rewarding experience.
“It’s enjoyable to me to help with decisions that move our school district forward and help it grow,” White said.
The Mercury previously reported that two incumbents had filed for the race:
• Nathan Mead, Manhattan, is seeking Position 6. Mead said this is his way of giving back to a great district with exceptional staff.
“Hopefully I can be a small part of helping to foster the same quality education my kids are getting for others,” Mead said.
• Samantha Brown, Riley, is seeking reelection for Position 4. She said she taught special education in the district for 12 years and feels strongly about the vitality of Riley County schools.
“I think our schools are key to the community’s wellbeing and growth,” Brown said.
The filing deadline is June 1. The general election will be Nov. 2. The city and school elections are non partisan.