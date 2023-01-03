Riley County police have arrested three men in connection with a Monday evening kidnapping of a 26-year-old man in Manhattan.

The Riley County Communications Center received a 911 call around 8:20 p.m. Monday about reports of shots being fired in the 500 block of Gatlinburg Way at the Links Apartments. When officers arrived on the scene, a witness reported a shooting followed by a man being forced from an apartment and into a vehicle. Police located Joseph Varvel, 25, of Manhattan in the area and detained him for questioning.