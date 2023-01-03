Riley County police have arrested three men in connection with a Monday evening kidnapping of a 26-year-old man in Manhattan.
The Riley County Communications Center received a 911 call around 8:20 p.m. Monday about reports of shots being fired in the 500 block of Gatlinburg Way at the Links Apartments. When officers arrived on the scene, a witness reported a shooting followed by a man being forced from an apartment and into a vehicle. Police located Joseph Varvel, 25, of Manhattan in the area and detained him for questioning.
The communication center then received an additional 911 call shortly before 11 p.m. from the kidnap victim, a 26-year-old man, who said he needed help on the 1200 block of Colorado Street. Emergency responders took the man to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for treatment of stab wounds and facial injuries. Zane Thomas, 27, of Junction City, was with the man when officers arrived, and they detained him for questioning.
After more investigation, police arrested Thomas for aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, and possession of marijuana. He remains held in Riley County jail on a $500,000 bond.
Police arrested Varvel for aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, unlawful discharge of a firearm into an occupied dwelling, and possession of cocaine. He remains held in Riley County jail on a $500,000 bond.
Officers identified a third suspect, Cooper Brown, 21, of Manhattan, and arrested him for aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, and aggravated kidnapping. He remains held on a $300,000 bond.