The Manhattan area’s state representatives have all declared their intent for the 2022 election.
State Rep. Sydney Carlin, D-Manhattan, for the Kansas House District 66 race; Rep. Suzi Carlson, R-Clay Center, for District 64; and Rep. Mike Dodson, R-Manhattan, for District 67 have filed for re-election.
Carlin was first elected in 2002. She is the ranking minority member on the agriculture and agriculture and natural resources budget committees. She also serves on the House Appropriations Committee, Joint Committee on Corrections and Juvenile Justice Oversight and the 2021 Special Committee on the 30 x 30 Federal Initiative.
Carlson was first elected in 2018. She serves on the agriculture, health and human services, and water committees. She also serves on the Joint Committee on Child Welfare System Oversight.
Dodson was first elected in 2020. He serves on the elections, veterans and military, insurance and pensions, and commerce, labor and economic development committees.
Last month, Rep. Ron Highland, R-Wamego, said he wouldn’t run for re-election in District 51 after 10 years in office.
He endorsed Kenny Titus, an attorney and business owner who lives in Wamego, as his successor. Titus, a Republican, filed the same day Highland made his announcement.
The four House races have no other candidates, according to Kansas Secretary of State records. The candidate filing deadline is noon June 1.
The primary election is Aug. 2, and the general election is Nov. 8.