Riley County has three new confirmed coronavirus cases, increasing the county total to 77, officials said Saturday.
The cases involve a 21-year-old woman, 22-year-old man and 28-year-old man. One of the three cases is associated with travel outside of Riley County, officials said. At least one of the three cases is likely from community spread in Riley County, officials said.
Officials did not have updated numbers of active and recovered cases Saturday. But based on the new cases, the county has 15 active cases, unless any of the people recovered in the last 24 hours. As of Friday, 59 people have recovered from the virus and three have died after testing positive.
None of these three new cases are tied to the outbreak at the Leonardville Nursing Home, officials said.
The Riley County Health Department reported Friday afternoon that five recent cases are tied to the nursing home.
On Friday, the county announced three confirmed cases involving a 21-year-old man, 90-year-old woman and 95-year-old woman at the nursing home. The 21-year-old man is an employee at the nursing home, officials said.
The 88-year-old man who died earlier this week after testing positive for the coronavirus is also associated with the nursing home cases, officials said. The man was hospitalized in a “neighboring community,” according to the Riley County Health Department. He was being treated for “multiple, complicating conditions,” officials said.
The fifth person associated with the outbreak is a staff member, officials said. Officials did not provide the age of the staff member.
Officials said all five of the people were asymptotic.
Officials did not have updated statistics for Saturday regarding hospitalizations at Ascension Via Christi hospital in Manhattan, but officials said at least one person is on a ventilator at the hospital, as of Saturday.
After testing 150 people, the department is still waiting on 20 test results from the Leonardville Nursing Home.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) said all staff and residents who tested negative will be tested again next week, based on protocol by KDHE.
KDHE reported 11,047 cases, 973 hospitalizations and 243 deaths statewide Friday. That is up 235 cases, 19 hospitalizations and three deaths from Wednesday.
There have been 118,105 negative tests statewide Friday.
KDHE reported 35 cases in Pottawatomie County and 24 in Geary County on Friday.
KDHE is releasing data Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.