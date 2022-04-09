Renaissance man Gordon Parks was a brilliant innovator and trendsetter, said three renowned artists in a panel discussion about him on Wednesday at K-State.
Terence Blanchard, a six-time Grammy-winning jazz musician; Andrew Scott, University of Texas-Dallas multimedia artist; and Kevin Willmott, Academy Award-winning screenwriter and filmmaker, spoke at McCain Auditorium about Gordon Parks and his influence on them.
“When you start to really delve into his life, he was a true artist, and how he saw the world and how he needed to express that,” Blanchard said. “It wasn’t just through photography, you know? It was through all different forms of art, and to me, that speaks volumes about that burning desire that’s within all of us.”
Blanchard told a story about having dinner with Parks at his apartment and when looking around at all the books and paintings, it represented a wealth of knowledge Parks had acquired.
Blanchard said Parks had been a true inspiration for him. He said one of the things he found important to talk about with guys like Parks was they were not angry, saying they had fury but were elegant.
“That inspired me, too, because when I came along, I was fiery,” Blanchard said. “I wanted to change the world, but he was changing the world, but in such a smart way.”
Scott said when we think about Gordon Parks, it makes us think about what it means to live an artistic life and walk an artistic path.
“And not only walk an artistic path, but one that is both aware and critical of the world around you but can slow down enough to see the beauty that exists with refinement and elegance,” Scott said. “When you look at Gordon, that was the first moment in my life as a young artist that I could say, ‘Yeah, you can do it all.’”
Willmott opened with how multifaceted Parks was. He said now people put artists in categories. He said because there was only Gordon Parks, he didn’t know that he wasn’t supposed to do it.
“Gordon wasn’t just a great photographer,” Willmott said. “He was, you know, he was a composer, a poet, and he did all of them crazy great.”
Willmott said Kansas was not good to Gordon Parks, and he caught a lot of hell, but he didn’t get angry.
“He then chose the weapon of art to express that,” Willmott said.
Blanchard talked about how Parks had the right to have the biggest ego on the planet but didn’t, and not having that ego allowed him to learn if he didn’t know something.
The three talked about Parks and who he was. They also spoke about being an artist and what it takes.
Scott talked about having an empathetic impulse and that being one’s artistic superpower.
“That’s the one skill you have to develop, and you have to develop that empathetic impulse because it feeds into curiosity,” Scott said. “It also feeds into engaging people in a way that will allow them, and listen, in a way that will allow them for you to enter into their lives in a way that you can learn.”
He said when you look at the most important work that Parks did over his career, it always led with empathy. That opened the door and led him to create the work he did, because he was looking at engaging his subjects in that way.
Blanchard talked about technique and empathy, saying technique is there for you to tell the story, not the other way around.
“My technique grows whenever the story that I’m trying to tell them, I’m having difficulty telling it,” Blanchard said.
Blanchard later said the hardest thing to do is dig down in your soul and define those notes, those harmonies, those rhythms that mean something to you, then just throw it out there to the public to possibly get rejected.
Willmott said it’s about being yourself because so much of the time, all the voices around you tell you not to be yourself.
“You’ve got to have the courage to kind of hold on to that part of yourself that you know is right, you know is important,” Willmott said.
Willmott, Blanchard and Scott also talked about where art needs to go. Blanchard is involved with writing operas. He said he is proud that when he does film scores in Los Angeles he has a mixed orchestra. He told his contractors that he couldn’t walk out in front of an all-white orchestra, knowing the people he knew and being capable of doing the work.
Blanchard also told a story of being shocked the first time he was on one of Spike Lee’s movie sets.
“When you listen to him talk, you think that there are Black people everywhere, right?” Blanchard said. “But that’s not the case. Whoever is the best person for the job gets the job.”
He said he thinks people get confused, saying, “We don’t want extra treatment. We want fair treatment. If I can do the job, please give me an honest shot at doing the job.”
Scott said we live in a world now where talent is global, and it’s in every occupation. The best starts are always created through bringing two things together that shouldn’t be together that don’t make any sense together. But when those two things come together, a truth bomb goes off.