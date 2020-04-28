Riley County plans to use a five-step plan and a regional approach as the county gears up to gradually reopen businesses and social activities.
Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs laid out how the county plans to reopen in the future during Monday’s intergovernmental luncheon, held via Zoom.
“We want to eventually start to see a downward trend of our positives, percent positives,” Gibbs said. “We also want to be aware of any clusters that are taking place in the community as well as our hospital’s capabilities. So we need to take all of those things into consideration as we move forward.”
Gibbs called it “a trickle effect.”
The county wants to model Shawnee County’s “step approach,” which uses five phases to reopen, Gibbs said. Topeka is located in Shawnee County. Officials have not released the specific guidelines and steps for Riley County yet like Shawnee County has.
Local officials want to work with Geary and Pottawatomie counties to ensure a safe reopening for the region.
“We want to work and we have been working very closely with Geary and Pottawatomie County to make sure that our orders, if we were to put in an order, that it is very similar to other counties because we know we are a region,” Gibbs said.
Gibbs, who has the authority to make the decision for Riley County, said local officials last week worked on a couple different drafts on what an order could look like when the statewide stay-at-home order expires Sunday, giving the authority of future orders to each county. Gibbs would not disclose what the drafts entailed.
In addition, staffers within the Riley County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) plan to gather data and information from the White House, Johns Hopkins as well as local task forces and officials.
“There are many things that we have to take into consideration,” Gibbs said. “And this won’t be something that just happens all of a sudden. Of course it will be a gradual approach with many restrictions.”
Gibbs said each phase will have general guidelines, principles and prerequisites that must be fulfilled before moving onto the next phase or step.
Shawnee County’s guidelines set up timelines and dates as well.
In order to enter phase two, there must be a decrease in cases over a 14-day period in Shawnee County, according to a KSNT article.
Shawnee County is under phase one, which abides by Kelly’s stay-at-home order guidelines.