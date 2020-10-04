TODAY
Sweat and Inspire, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
One-day event with workouts, inspirational talks and more.
Tickets: $89
Registration: eventbrite.com. Search Sweat & Inspire.
Chapter Five Yoga, 227 Blue Earth Place, No. 201.
Fall Festival, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Apple cider donuts and slushies available.
Admission: $10 per person, 2 and under free.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
Little Apple Duck Dash, 1 p.m. Fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan.
Cico Park.
Open Trail Days at Prariewood, 4-8 p.m.
Check in and grab a trail map, then hit the dirt. Good walking shoes, bug spray and water encouraged. No pets.
Blue Sage Barn, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
MONDAY
Baby and Toddler Storytime online, 10 a.m.
A link will be added to the Manhattan Public Library calendar event when the video is released. Storytime appropriate for children ages 0-24 months.
Information on this and more events available at mhklibrary.evandced.info/signup/calendar
TUESDAY
Lighting the Way 5k, 4-6 p.m.
Begins at Pottorf Hall with the ceremonial torch run done with Special Olympics Kansas athletes and members of the Riley County Police Department.
Pottorf Hall, 1710 Avery Ave.
National Night Out drive-through, 5:30-7 p.m.
Join the Riley County Police Department for free food and virtual meet-and-greet.
Facebook Live meet-and-greet with specialty team members and other first responders at 7 p.m.
Riley County Fairgrounds.
Planning Your Fruit Garden, 6:30 p.m.
Join K-State Research and Extension Horticulture Agent Gregg Eyestone to learn about tree fruits, berries and grapes.
Online via Zoom.
Registration: riley.k-state.edu
WEDNESDAY
Paws on the Patio, 6-9 p.m.
Meet adoptable dogs, with a portion of pizza sales donated to Purple Power Animal Welfare Society. Weather-permitting.
AJ’s NY Pizzeria, 301 Poyntz Ave.
Virtual motivational speaker Demetrius Harmon, 7 p.m.
Internet personality and clothing brand owner shares his journey of coping and battling depression.
Zoom information available day of events on K-State UPC’s website.
THURSDAY
Fall Fest at Britt’s Farms, 5-7 p.m.
Pick a pumpkin and take some photos at the event.
Limited attendance. Sign up required at kstateupc.com. Transportation not provided.
Britt’s Farm
Lecture: Tom Folk, 5:30 p.m.
Independent curator Tom Folk provides an introduction to the Beach Museum’s virtual retrospective exhibition about Waylande Gregory, a native Baxter Springs artist.
Online via Zoom.
Register: beach.k-state.edu/visit/calendar.
Power to the People webinar, 6:30 p.m.
Brandon Hasbrouck, assistant professor of law at Washington and Lee University School of Law, will discuss why symbols have power and emotional impact for Americans.
Lecture via Zoom.
Register: events.k-state.edu.
Winery Comedy Tour, 7-8:30 p.m.
Comedy on the patio, weather-permitting.
Safety protocol enforced. Limited tickets available.
Tickets: liquidartwinery.com. Liquid Art Winery and Estate, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
FRIDAY
After Hours: Sip n’ Paint, 5-6:30 p.m.
Socially distanced painting session with Hawaiian Punch.
Safety protocols enforced, limited attendance. First-come, first-served.
Anderson Lawn, K-State campus. Rain location: Courtyard, K-State Student Union.
K-State Soccer at Texas, 5 p.m.
Listen: 101.5 KROCK
Austin, Texas.
Student recital: Paola Ramirez, 5:30 p.m.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St.
Paint & Sip: Colorful Tree, 6 p.m.
Also, Paint & Sip: Painterly Pumpkin, and Paint & Sip: Bird on a Pumpkin.
For additional information and registration, visit uncorkedinspiration.com.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.
Dillards Parking Lot, Third and Leavenworth streets.
Little Apple Flea Market, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Curious Chameleon, 8330 E. Highway 24.
5K Trails for Tails, 9 a.m.
All ages and dogs welcome. Cross country format through Washington Marlatt Park.
Registration: runsignup.com
Cost: $35.
Kansas Farm Bureau, 2627 KFB Plaza.
Cars and Coffee, 9-11 a.m.
Complimentary coffee and donuts while perusing the cars in the parking lot. All cars welcome.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
DIY Porch Planter Workshop, 10 a.m.
Also, DIY Tote Workshop Sunday at 1:30 p.m.
For additional information and registration, visit boardandbrush.com/manhattan
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
K-State Football vs TCU, 3 p.m.
Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas.
SUNDAY
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 4-8 p.m.
Bring water, walking shoes and bug spray if needed. No pets.
Blue Sage Barn, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Refresh & Refocus, noon-7 p.m.
Educators and learners are invited to relax and enjoy the weather. Prairiewood staff will be available for feedback on how to publically utilize their spaces.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
ONGOING
Exhibit: Inspirations: Art for Storytelling.
Through December 12.
Beach Museum of Art. Link available to view exhibit on Beach Museum’s website.
Exhibit: Voices of the West.
Through December 23.
Beach Museum of Art. Link available to view exhibit on Beach Museum’s website.
Career Center Virtual Drop-Ins, noon-4 p.m.
Every Monday through Thursday, drop-in virtually for resume critiques and other brief questions with Career Center advisors.
For more information, go to k-state.edu/careercenter.
Corn Maze, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Each Wednesday through Sunday. Mini-maze for kids, as well as main maze, games and food.
Lazy-T Ranch, 2103 Zeandale Road.
Fall Festival, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Visit a working farm, try the giant slide, as well as hayrack ride, petting zoo, corn maze and more.
Monday through Saturday, 10-7 p.m. and Sundays 12-5 p.m.
Cost: $10 per person, children 2 and under free.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
Exhibit: Animationland.
Through Jan. 3, 2021.
Flint Hills Discovery Center.