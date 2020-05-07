Manhattan-Ogden school district officials are worried about a potentially ugly budget process as the state government begins to see the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
The district projected it could have received $1.7 million in additional state funding for the 2020-21 school year, but in the midst of the pandemic, state revenues will likely take huge reductions as the economy slows down.
The Consensus Revenue Estimating Group, a state organization made up of economic experts, projects Kansas will lose $1.3 billion in revenue over the next 15 months, or about an 11% decrease from previous projections. Under the revised projection, Kansas would see an ending balance of $205.2 million at the end of this fiscal year on June 30, but would face a negative balance of $653.5 million next year, representing a 9.8% deficit from the budget.
By state law, Kansas cannot end the fiscal year with a negative cash balance. Before recessing because of the pandemic, the state legislature had approved a budget to be sent to Gov. Laura Kelly, and without a revised budget, it would be up to Kelly to decide on how to cut spending to create a positive ending balance next fiscal year. However, the legislative coordinating council voted Wednesday to have the full representative body meet on May 21, the last day of the session, and the legislature could vote to send Kelly a revised budget.
If the legislature leaves the budget cuts up to the governor, Kelly could decide to make targeted departmental cuts or use an allotment, which would be a designated, across-the-board percentage reductions.
“This is where it gets ugly, potentially,” said Lew Faust, director of business services. K-12 public education makes up 52% of the state’s budget. A 1% allotment would cut $469,000 from the district’s state funding for next year, but if the entire 9.8% deficit were to be offset by an allotment, the school district would likely see a state funding cut of $4.6 million.
“That probably won’t happen, the governor has said she wants to try to protect public education as much as she can, but if the money isn’t there — we’re 52% of the overall budget — it’s going to be hard for us to avoid being subject to some part of making that budget balance at the state level,” Faust said. “Not good news there, and we’ll have to be mindful of that as we go forward.”
The state government has been trying to increase its funding of K-12 schools following years of lawsuits between the state’s school districts and the state legislature over whether school funding was set at “constitutional levels.”
Public school funding in Kansas largely comes from the state, which collects property tax revenue statewide and distributes funding in equal amounts per student, called base aid per pupil, for each district’s general fund. Local governments also have the option to collect an additional property tax for a supplementary fund called the local option budget, although that fund is capped at 33% of the district’s general fund.
Last year, the Kansas Supreme Court approved the legislature’s plan last year to gradually increase the base aid per pupil over the next several years and return funding to adequate levels.
Under that plan, the Manhattan-Ogden school district would have likely seen a $1.7 million bump in state funding next year, bringing their total budget authority to $62.7 million. The general fund authority, less special education and virtual education funding, would have increased by $1.2 million to $38.1 million.
At the very least, the district will be able to add about $1.1 million to its reserves, since the district is saving an estimated $400,000 in operation savings since buildings are shut down, in addition to $10,000 on student accident insurance refunds. The district also will receive $669,000 in federal COVID-19 stimulus funding.
Assistant superintendent Eric Reid said the district has good budget cushion, as they’ve intentionally tried to build up budget reserves these past few years to accommodate district expansion as a result of the $129.5 million bond issue voters passed in November 2018. But increased costs will factor in the board’s budgeting process this summer, particularly a $1.7 million increase in anticipated insurance renewal costs.
The big renewal price tag — which makes up the bulk of increased costs next year — is because the district’s usage rate is 124%, which means the district’s employees insurance benefits cost 24% more than the premiums the district pays. Typical usage rates are around 85%. The district, however, could opt to go with a different plan, and the insurance renewal estimate could ultimately be lower.
“It’s going to be different,” Reid said. “We’re going to have to make some different spending decisions as we go along the way. Unfortunately, we’re experienced with that, but I appreciate everybody in this entire process, even taking bad news, and we’re going to cross our fingers on the health insurance and hope that’s not a $1.7 million increase that we’re looking at.”
Heading into the summer budget process, the district will be starting out $766,000 “in the hole,” Faust said, based on the current $1.7 million state funding increase and the $2.4 million in additional expenses. That doesn’t include use of reserve monies, and that’s before the district hears or considers budget addition requests for things like new teachers, equipment and resources, as well as cost-of-living adjustments.
“That’s bad news, but we will get through this year fine, even if there’s an allotment that comes down this year,” Faust said. “We can handle that and can cover it. But what it looks like next year is uncertain, and as I said in talking about the consensus revenue estimates, we’re going to have to be mindful of that as we plan and work to see how we balance the sheet out for us, as the state works to balance their sheet out.”