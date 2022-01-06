Wednesday marked the final Manhattan-Ogden school board meeting for board president Jurdene Coleman and member Katrina Lewison.
Both Coleman and Lewison did not seek re-election to the board in November as their four-year terms came to an end. Coleman said, partially in jest, that her time at the board table “has been the longest four years of my life.”
“I’m nowhere near the person I was when I was elected, and for that I’m humbled,” Coleman said. “The people I share this table with have challenged me and made me grow. I’m proud of this administrative team that continues to push the district forward. What I learned at this table is that it’s not about me or what I want. … Leading and governing as a group is the hardest thing you can do. This board taught me some stuff.”
Lewison, who is traveling abroad and has joined board meetings by phone for the past six months, said five years ago when she first thought of running for public office, she had “little understanding” of what a school board did.
“I quickly learned winning the election is just the first step,” Lewison said. “Oftentimes, positions and opinions I thought were very firm wavered as I learned more. It’s never about winning and losing; in fact, I think we win by continuing to keep our schools open (amid the pandemic) and building strong public education. I certainly didn’t plan to serve remotely for the past few months, but not serving was never an option to me.”
Board vice president Kristin Brighton thanked both women for their service to the board and said she felt she’s “grown a ton” from their influence. At the start of the meeting, she presented Coleman and Lewison with plaques commemorating their board service. Superintendent Marvin Wade said he appreciated that Coleman and Lewison “pushed us and challenged us along the way.”
Board member Darell Edie also thanked Coleman and Lewison for serving on the board.
“It’s been a challenge over these years, with COVID and construction projects,” Edie said, “but I really thank you for your willingness to serve in a very hard time.”
Board member Karla Hagemeister shared her gratitude to Coleman and Lewison “for the friendship that’ll continue” beyond their board service.
“Serving together and learning from both of you has been a life-changing experience for me,” Hagemeister said. “I appreciate having served with you.”
Board member Curt Herrman said the word that comes to mind when he thinks of Coleman and Lewison is bravery. He became emotional when he told Coleman about the profound moment he experienced while talking about diversity issues with her.
“It really opened my eyes,” Herrman said. “From that, I’m a better board member, and most importantly a much better person.”
Board member Brandy Santos said she appreciated Coleman and Lewison handling tough situations with professionalism.
“Whether we agree or not, I have mutual respect for both of you,” Santos said. “Sometimes this job can be thankless, it can be an emotional rollercoaster. … I just appreciate you sticking to your gut.”
At the next board meeting Jan. 19, Coleman's and Lewison’s seats will be filled by board members-elect Jayme Morris-Hardeman and Christine Weixelman. This will effectively change the makeup of the board to a more conservative majority.
In related business, board members briefly discussed their interests in officer positions for the coming year. Brighton and Herrman indicated interest in serving as president.
“I think we need to get back to work on the things that’ll unite us, not divide us,” Herrman said.
Edie and Hagemeister voiced interest in serving as vice president. The board will nominate officers at their next meeting.
In other business, the board approved paying hourly district employees an extra dollar per hour worked from Aug. 18 to Dec. 3 through federal COVID-19 relief funds. They also proclaimed the week of Jan. 16-22 as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Week in the district, in honor of Dr. King’s birthday Jan. 17.