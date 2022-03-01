U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services welcomed 30 1st Infantry Division soldiers as new U.S. citizens at Fort Riley Monday.
The Fort Riley soldiers were able to become citizens through their military service and originate from 21 countries: Bolivia, Burma, China, Colombia, Cote d’Ivoire, El Salvador, Ghana, Haiti, India, Italy, Jamaica, Mali, Nepal, Nigeria, Palau, Philippines, Senegal, South Korea, Taiwan, Togo and Vietnam.
Kristen Smith, Kansas City Field Office director, prompted the 30 soldiers to state the Oath of Allegiance, the citizenship pledge, which says in part, “that I will support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same.”
Tchilalo Tapati was one of the 30 who became citizens Monday. She is originally from Togo and currently lives in Junction City. She is an active member of the military and has served for about a year now. She said she has been in the U.S. for more than five years and is very happy to finally be a citizen of the country she serves.
My Ngoc Tran, of Ogden, is originally from Vietnam, but has lived in the U.S. for more than 10 years and has been an active member of the U.S. Army for almost two years. She said she has wanted to be a citizen since she was 16.
“I knew becoming a citizen and be able to vote and have my opinion heard and be able to travel again with a passport was probably best for my life,” she said. “My parents are really proud of me.”
She said she is eager to travel and experience the world. She also wants to visit her family and friends in Vietnam, whom she hasn’t seen since she was 8 years old.
Carlos Vasquez, of Fort Riley, said he joined the U.S. Military to follow after his brother, who was an inspiration to him. He is initially from Bolivia and has been with the Army for just over a year. He said he wanted to become a citizen to stay in the country he and his family wants to live in.
“I’m happy I have my citizenship,” he said. “I’m in the county I always wanted to be.”
The other soldiers who gained citizenship were Claire Joseph; Kelly Vanegas Acosta; Sahie Dali; Huan Wang; Hodabalo Sama; Obed Rai; Euwart Williams; Kevin Bonsu; Omar Thioune; Rekawt Hama; Sungtae Kim; Oluwatimilehin Obalade; Hanh Vo; Moore Eberechi; Enoch Owusu; Esther Agyapong; Kanfitine Lamboni Kombate; Mohamed Ag Almahamoud; Gasner Beauge; James Saintilme; Ronaldo Berch; Idechiil Augusto; Lawrence Abela; Zhi Jiang; and Hector Velez.
Veterans and current members of the U.S. Armed Forces and recently discharged service members may be eligible to become U.S. citizens through naturalization under special provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act. Since 2002, USCIS has naturalized more than 148,000 members of the U.S. military.