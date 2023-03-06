Downtown Manhattan’s Third Thursday summer events will shift to later in the year for 2023.
Executive Director Gina Snyder told the Riley County Commission Monday that Third Thursday will be monthly from June to October this summer. Snyder said the change is to avoid some of the hot weather that often affected the first event, previously held in May.
“We had three in a row that we had to start later in the evening because it was so hot,” Snyder said.
Snyder also said the artists who participate in Third Thursday will also move indoors to downtown businesses, also to avoid heat. She said there will still be performers like musicians and dancers outdoors on Poyntz Avenue.
“For artists oil painting, or if you’re a maker and you make soap or candles, you can’t be out in this Kansas heat,” Snyder said.
Snyder confirmed the final Third Thursday in October will feature Air Guitar World Champion Justin “Nordic Thunder” Howard.
In other business, Captain Greg Steere of the Riley County Police Department spoke about the unofficial Fake Patty’s Day activities Saturday. Steere said most of the parties have moved from Aggieville to residences. Steere said the day was busy but manageable for RCPD officers. The department had assistance from the Kansas Highway Patrol and Kansas State Police. More data on specific numbers will be available at a later date.
“It was probably a little bit busier than last year but overall it was very similar to the event from last year,” Steere said.