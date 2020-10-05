A 49-year-old Junction City man has died of COVID-19 after “several weeks” in intensive care at the hospital, according to Geary County Emergency Management.
The Emergency Operations Center will not release any more information about this individual’s death.
“We are saddened to hear of the passing of the individual and our condolences go out to his family,” Geary County Emergency Management Director Garry Berges said in a press release Friday.
Three people in the community are still hospitalized fighting COVID-19, according to the Geary County Health Department.
In light of this death and the continued presence of COVID-19 in the community, officials strongly encourage Geary County residents to continue wearing masks in public places, to practice social distancing and to use good hand hygiene, washing often and sanitizing when necessary.
As of Thursday, officials confirmed two more positive cases of the virus in the community.
Three more people have recovered from the illness. The health department confirmed 21 active cases. In total, officials have confirmed 440 positive cases of COVID-19 in Geary County since the pandemic began.