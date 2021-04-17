Kaleb James has thrown his hat into the ring in the Manhattan City Commission race.
This is not James’ first time running for a spot on the commission; he’s run as a candidate in 2015, 2017 and 2019. He filed with the Riley County clerk’s office Friday.
“They’re raising our taxes, that’s the primary reason,” James said about his decision to run. “It’s becoming less and less affordable for the average citizen to live in Manhattan.”
James, who is Black, also said he’s running because he wants to represent people of color, as he wants to make sure all voices in Manhattan are heard.
The Manhattan resident works at Maximus as a business analysis manager.
James is the third to person to file in the commission race, following Manhattan resident Monica Macfarlane and commissioner Aaron Estabrook. Mayor Wynn Butler and commissioner Usha Reddi are also up for re-election. Butler and Reddi said earlier this month that they haven’t made a final decision on whether to run.
The filing deadline is June 1. The general election will be Nov. 2. The city and school elections are non partisan.