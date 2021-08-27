A third of Riley County’s 27 new COVID cases since Wednesday involve children ages 0-17 as officials say that age group is experiencing an uptick in cases.
Riley County spokeswoman Alice Massimi on Friday attributed the nine new cases to school restarting.
In the county, Blue Valley USD 384 started school on Aug. 12 followed by Manhattan-Ogden USD 383, Flint Hills Christian School and Manhattan Catholic Schools on Aug. 18. Classes for Riley County 378 started Thursday.
Since Aug. 11, 30 or 16.5% out of the 182 new cases have involved children ages 0-17. Since the pandemic started, that group has represented about 9% of all cases.
Riley County reported 27 new COVID cases, but the overall number of cases only increased by two.
Massimi said officials transferred 25 older cases out of the county’s total after looking through records. When asked, she didn’t say the cases were from a particular time period.
As of Friday, the county reported 7,388 cases since the pandemic began last March. Of those, 134 cases were active.
The total coronavirus-related deaths in Riley County stands at 54 since the pandemic started.
Riley County has recorded five COVID deaths among vaccinated people. In the U.S., about 1% of coronavirus deaths have involved vaccinated people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The county reported eight additional variant cases since Wednesday, bringing the total variants cases to 124.
As of Friday, eight COVID-positive patients were in Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
As of Friday, KDHE said 31,699 of Riley County residents were fully vaccinated. The U.S. Census Bureau said Riley County’s population in 2020 was 71,959.
State, area data
On Friday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 3,452 new cases, 97 more hospitalizations and 12 more deaths since Wednesday.
Since the pandemic started, KDHE has reported 365,773 cases, 12,669 hospitalizations and 5,547 deaths.
On Friday, Geary County recorded 26 new cases, bringing the total up to 4,209. Pottawatomie County reported 2,442 cases Friday, an increase of 35 since Wednesday.
Geary County reported an additional variant cases since Wednesday for 141 total as of Friday. Pottawatomie County reported four more variant cases for 54 total.