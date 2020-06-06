A third Geary County corrections officer and an inmate have tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Friday night.
The officers are receiving treatment in isolation at their homes, while the inmate has been isolated from the rest of the detention center’s inmates. Capt. David Gilbert said the sheriff’s office is following all recommendations from the Geary County Health Department and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Additionally, staff and inmates will undergo more extensive testing in the coming weeks to try to curb the spread of the virus, Gilbert said.
All officers have been issued face masks.