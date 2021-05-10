A third candidate has filed for a seat on the Manhattan-Ogden school board.
Steven Ruzzin, a data engineer for financial marketing firm Advisors Excel, declared his intent to run Monday.
Ruzzin, 30, is a K-State graduate and a Manhattan resident. Born in Michigan, Ruzzin has lived in Kansas since 2007 and in Manhattan since 2014. He said he was "worried about the direction our culture was going," but did not elaborate on what that meant. He said his decision to run ultimately came down to three points.
Ruzzin said Manhattan spends 39 cents of every tax dollar on the school districts, and he wants that to "be an investment in our children's futures, not wasteful spending."
"Secondly, I think it is incredibly important that our children are prepared for the real world, and given the tools they need to succeed in it," Ruzzin said.
He said the third reason was "to invest in the skills we have as others, to stand up for what is right and true, and to be active in our communities."
"School board for me is a way to give back to this community that has welcomed me," Ruzzin said.
Ruzzin is a 2019 graduate of Kansas State University. He joins Jayme-Morris Hardeman as outside contenders for the three board positions up for election in November. Morris-Hardeman, executive director of Thrive! Flint Hills and former Manhattan city commissioner, filed for a position on the board on April 21. Thrive is a nonprofit organization that seeks to alleviate poverty.
Current board member Karla Hagemeister filed for re-election May 5. Board members Jurdene Coleman and Katrina Lewison have not commented on whether they plan to seek re-election.
The filing deadline is June 1. The general election will be Nov. 2. The school board elections are non-partisan.