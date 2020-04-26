It was just over a month ago that Andrew Smith’s test results came back, confirming his and his family’s fears: he had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Andrew, a 51-year-old professor at K-State, and his family had most certainly caught the virus while leading a study abroad trip to London, and while the test results confirmed his fears, they also set off a wave of fears across the community: the virus was real, and it was here in Manhattan. Now, the Smiths are hoping to use their situation by participating in clinical trials for possible treatments.
Andrew became the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the area on March 20. The otherwise healthy professor would be hospitalized on oxygen for nearly a week while battling pneumonia in both lungs, and the virus began to attack other parts of his body. His family, while sick, was only presumed to have the virus, because a testing capacity shortage across the nation meant that their obvious cases of coronavirus were not a priority to confirm.
But on Tuesday, a month and a day after Andrew’s first test results, he and his wife Jennifer took a new test. The results showed that their blood now carries antibodies against coronavirus, a market of potential future immunity against the pandemic disease.
While Jennifer never had a positive test result for COVID-19 (she and her daughters were tested, but the swabs were never processed), the antibody tests confirmed that not only had she had the disease, but she had successfully fought it.
“To know we have antibodies for this, it’s absolutely a relief for us,” she said.
And with those test results, the Smiths jumped on an opportunity to participate in clinical trials that will see if the blood of people who have successfully fought off the virus can be used in people who are currently ill with it. Preliminary studies show that some COVID-19 patients who received the plasma transfusions typically saw faster improvement. On Friday, Jennifer spent about three hours at the Red Cross’ Salina facility donating enough blood plasma for about three people and for use in local clinical trials.
The couple had learned about the start of clinical trials at Mount Sinai hospital in New York City, and contacted the hospital about participating. The hospital told the Smiths that they could either go to New York to participate, or wait until the clinical trials expanded to Kansas. With that expansion now, the Smiths became not only the first in the area to catch the virus, but the first to participate in COVID-19 plasma donation.
“It certainly was a relief to know that not only our bodies had won this war, but that maybe there was some way we could help other people waging the war also,” Andrew said. “That was a natural next step for us.”
Andrew cannot yet donate plasma, as he is still fighting some lingering effects of the disease, mainly blood clots, which he must treat with blood thinners. He also lived in London in the 1980s, during a mad cow disease epidemic, and Red Cross regulations right now prohibit donations from people who lived there during that time period. However, the Red Cross and U.S. Food and Drug Administration are expected to relax or drop those regulations soon, and Andrew said that could clear the way for him to donate in the coming months.
While the trials are part of a national effort through the Mayo Clinic, the local portions of the trials will be led at Ascension Via Christi by Dr. Avinash Singh of Inspire ENT and Dr. Travis Dierenfeldt at GI Consultants.
The Mayo Clinic reported Friday that more than 1,700 people had received plasma transfusions as part of the study, and more than 3,200 physicians at almost 2,000 sites are helping to conduct the research. The research will evaluate the plasma recipients to watch for any potential harmful side effects, and once the study is complete, the procedure could receive approval to become a standardized treatment for COVID-19.
In addition to increased and improved testing from swabbing, public health officials anticipate to increasingly rely on blood-based antibody testing as well in gauging the spread of coronavirus in communities. While antibody tests do not test for the actual presence of the virus and cannot determine if a patient currently has coronavirus, the tests can identify if a patient has had the virus in the past. Such testing could also play a role in allowing some people who have the antibodies to return to work.
“It’s useful in more of a retrospective standpoint, because we know we have a lot of people who have been positive with COVID but never knew it,” said Bob Copple, president of Ascension Via Christi Hospital. “They never knew they had it, and the antibody testing will be the only way to figure out what that population (of recovered people) looks like.”
Patients are not officially considered to be recovered until they receive a letter stating as such from their health departments.
For his part, Andrew said he’s felt largely better since a month ago, when he struggled to even breath. He said recovery now has been like recovery in the aftermath of a tornado. He said that now he’s had the disease, his family has a whole new perspective on the virus that pushed his body to the limit of its ability to heal.
Jennifer said now that she’s recovered from her more mild case of COVID-19, and the community begins to come to terms with its effects, the key thing moving forward is to avoid giving into fear of the virus.
“I think our mental state of mind plays a role in how we battle it,” she said. “I’m not saying that all of us don’t have the mental wherewithal to overcome COVID, but it is a factor, not being afraid. Listening to our bodies, listening to the doctors, and continuing to push ourselves to do what’s needed to heal.”