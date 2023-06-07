Kansas Boys State participants make their way through the K-State campus Tuesday afternoon. The program, which concludes Saturday, gives the participants an opportunity to form mock governments and campaign for positions at the city, county and state levels.
Hayden Slough addresses a question during the Kansas Boys State’s gubernatorial debate Tuesday at McCain Auditorium. Slough and Samuel Houston (second from left) are governor candidates, while Shawn Sullivan (far left) and Chetan Thomas (third from left) are candidates for lieutenant governor.
One hundred eighty high school students from around Kansas gathered at K-State this week to participate in a state government simulation.
The American Legion Boys State of Kansas program allows rising juniors and seniors to learn about government, discover their own political leanings and stances, and act as political delegates. They form political parties, swear in delegates, host a gubernatorial debate, have elections and retire flags.