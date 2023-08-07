James Carpenter, a professor of exotic pet, wildlife and zoological medicine in the College of Veterinary Medicine at Kansas State University, was honored Saturday night at Sunset Zoo in Manhattan for over 30 years of service before he retired this summer. Carpenter, who had the zoo’s veterinary clinic named after him in 2013, said some of his proudest moments with K-State and the zoo partnering together include training 45 interns and residents in the care of the animals, as well as teaching thousands of veterinary students. “I think I’ve learned as much from them as they’ve learned from me,” he said. Below, a file photo shows Brownie, a grizzly bear, who resided in Sunset Zoo from 1952 until his death in 2009, making him the oldest captive North American grizzly bear known at the time.
James Carpenter, a professor of exotic pet, wildlife and zoological medicine in the College of Veterinary Medicine at Kansas State University, was honored Saturday night at Sunset Zoo in Manhattan for over 30 years of service before he retired this summer. Carpenter, who had the zoo’s veterinary clinic named after him in 2013, said some of his proudest moments with K-State and the zoo partnering together include training 45 interns and residents in the care of the animals, as well as teaching thousands of veterinary students. “I think I’ve learned as much from them as they’ve learned from me,” he said. Below, a file photo shows Brownie, a grizzly bear, who resided in Sunset Zoo from 1952 until his death in 2009, making him the oldest captive North American grizzly bear known at the time.
Over the last 90 years, Manhattan has seen many animals come and go, but one thing that remains the same is where they reside: Sunset Zoo.
Sunset Zoo was founded in 1933 by E.J. Frick, former head of surgery and medicine at the Kansas State University School of Veterinary Medicine. He volunteered to acquire, provide care for and display animals for 43 years.
“It is your zoo, be proud of it, help support it,” Thomas R. Demry said in his 1977 annual report of the zoo.
In its lifetime, the zoo has had many visitors including English primatologist and anthropologist Jane Goodall who visited in October 1999 and spent the day presenting on chimpanzees for children and the public.
“She is just a very amazing woman,” zoo director Scott Shoemaker said. “She’s sincere about the work she does; she’s passionate about it, and it was the highlight of my career.”
Former state senator and zoo donor, Roger Reitz, has taken many strolls through the zoo over the last 89 years. While much has changed since he was a small child, some things, like the support of the community, never change.
“Manhattan has always had a kind eye toward animals,” Reitz said.
Reitz said he remembers when his father was serving on the city commission, a big topic was whether to combine the zoo with the animal shelter.
Eventually, the commission decided not to do so because of regulations. Ultimately, the zoo received ample funding to flourish.
Reitz took a liking to otters when he served as an Army physician and decided to help fund an otter exhibit at Sunset Zoo.
He said his favorite memory was seeing the otters play.
Shortly after receiving a male otter, the female otter gave birth to five pups.
He said that he still can see those five little pups swimming behind the mother.
The Sunset Zoo has housed other loved animals such as Brownie and Susie, two of the oldest and longest residing animals in the zoo’s history.
Brownie resided in the Sunset Zoo from 1952 until his death in 2009, making him the oldest captive North American grizzly bear known at the time.
Meanwhile, Susie, a 69-year-old chimpanzee, came to the zoo in 1974 and still lives there.
She is the oldest chimpanzee in captivity in the world.
“It amazes me that the people who come here often know Susie,” Shoemaker said. “They look for Susie when they come to the exhibit, and they want to see her. She’s kind of famous that way.”
Over the last 30 years, the zoo’s focus has shifted to conservation and the welfare of the animals, Shoemaker said.
This means it houses fewer animals in more spacious and remodeled spaces. This effort continues as officials develop more of the land the zoo owns for exhibits.
“I guess what I can say for what we have done over the last 90 years and what we want to do over the next 90 is we want to continue to grow and continue to improve,” Shoemaker said. “We can continue to be a conservation leader in this community. We want to continue to talk to the public about animals and their welfare.”