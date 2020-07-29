A K-State group is helping area health care organizations get the protective equipment they need by 3D printing face shields.
Students in the Digital Fabrication Club, or DigiFab Club, began making the shields in April. They are under the direction of Jonathan Dessi-Olive, assistant professor of architecture. The shields feature the K-State Powercat and the word “K-State.” The shields are produced using the college’s 3D-printing and laser-cutting resources.
“We have four printers up and running and are able to produce around 30 shields a day, barring any temporary printer breakdowns,” said D.J. Plankinton, Wamego, who is the club president. The club has made 175 face shields so far and demand for them is high.