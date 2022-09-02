Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday will hold a hearing on the 2023 budget, which calls for a 16% increase compared to 2022.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.
The overall proposed city budget increased from $163.5 million in 2022 to $189.2 million for 2023, which is anincrease of $25.7 million or 15.7%.
Jared Wasinger, assistant city manager, said the increases are related to revenue sources outside of the city government. American Rescue Plan Act funds make up about $12 million of that increase.
Other increases are in the general fund, which rose from $34 million in 2022 to $39 million. The bond and interest fund, which helps pay city debt, was increased from $21 million to $29 million.
Wasinger said $12 million of the bond and interest fund is in cash reserves, and $13 million to pay for city debt. The enterprise fund budgets for utilities rose from $40 million to $46 million.
The city government also established an internal service fund. Within that, there is one fund for technology operations, upgrades, replacements and management of IT resources. The other is the fleet management fund, which will pay for vehicle and equipment purchases and maintenance. The total budget for both is just over $5 million.
The city government expects to get $33 million in property taxes — a 5.9% or $1.8 million increase from 2022.
In July, the city commission voted to keep the property tax rate flat, which would still increase the average homeowner’s tax bill by 7.43%. For example, the owner of a $100,000 home in Manhattan who paid $599.64 in city taxes in 2022 would pay $644.20 for a $107,430 home in 2023 given the average increase of existing signle-family homes.
That would be an increase of $44.56, or 7.43%. This doesn’t include Riley County and the Manhattan-Ogden school district, which also levy separate property taxes.
City officials said increased budget costs come from the Riley County Police Department, which the city government must fund.
The police department budget is $25.05 million for 2023, an increase of $1.98 million from 2022. The city government is responsible for 80% of the funding and Riley County for 20%.
Wasinger said a majority of the additional revenue is going to the police department and employee salaries, which are increasing by 5.1%.
Also on Tuesday, the commission will have a public hearing for the rezoning of a 50-acre tract of land for Scorpion, the biotech company planning to build a $650-million, 500,000-square foot facility.
The city will consider rezoning MCM industrial park from a Pottawatomie County agricultural and high commercial district to a City of Manhattan industrial/commercial services district.
The land is at the northeast corner of U.S. Highway 24 and Excel Road in Pottawatomie County.
Scorpion, a San Antonio-based company, plans to hire 500 employees.
The company would buy the land after annexation and would be on the property tax roll for the city, USD 383 and Pottawatomie County.
Additionally, commissioners will likely approve contracts with JCI Industrial Technologies ($109,248), of Lee’s Summit, MO, Fluid Equipment ($331,535) of Riverside, Missouri, and OJ Dupree Company ($98,559) for a total of $539,342 for equipment for Water Treatment Booster Station upgrades project. The project will replace major equipment at four booster pump stations in the City’s water system.
Commissioners will likely approve a contract with Independent Salt of Kanopolis, for road salt for $172,480.