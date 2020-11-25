A longstanding community Thanksgiving meal option will continue this year in a different format.
Common Table of Manhattan, a group that organizes community meals, will serve pre-boxed to-go Thanksgiving meals from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at the First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth.
The meals are first-come, first-served, and organizers encourage people to take precautions such as washing hands before arriving, wearing a face mask and keeping 6 feet of distance while waiting in line for a meal.
Stephanie Grynkiewicz, director of congregational life and outreach at First Lutheran Church, is a Common Table board member in charge of organizing Thursday’s meal. She said plans had to change quickly after Old Chicago decided to cancel the annual community meal this year because of COVID-19.
For this Thanksgiving, Grynkiewicz said her volunteers, along with the help of Cox Brothers BBQ, will be cooking the typical turkey, stuffing and other fixings for 200 people, instead of the usual 100, to accommodate for any potential increase in demand.
“We really have no idea if we’re going to be inundated with people, or if the turnout will be low,” Grynkiewicz said. “We decided to double our production just to hopefully be able to provide a Thanksgiving dinner for people who need it.”
Grynkiewicz said the worst-case scenario is they have leftover meals, which would be distributed to several community partners to benefit local families. She said it has been a difficult process adapting to this year’s changes and figuring out how to safely feed people.
“I think all of this is hard for us, because we’re focusing on the to-go aspect and not having people gather, which is the opposite of what we do as Common Table and what I think we do as Midwesterners,” Grynkiewicz said. “It’s definitely still a very strong community effort pulling together.”
The Flint Hills Breadbasket has been giving out Thanksgiving groceries to residents in need since Oct. 26. Maribeth Kieffer, executive director of the Breadbasket, said the food pantry has been giving out four weeks’ worth of groceries to people during that time. As of Monday, she said her organization handed out 191 baskets of groceries, and that it likely would exceed 200 baskets handed out by Thanksgiving — well beyond the 160 baskets given out by this time last year.
“To add to that, Hy-Vee just visited us, and they brought bags already made of what you need to make Thanksgiving dinner with,” Kieffer said.
Hy-Vee also provided the Breadbasket with vouchers for those who didn’t recieve a basket.
A recipient would take the voucher to the store to pick up pies, hot rolls and turkeys. Kieffer said the Breadbasket will do the same thing for Christmas, and that those certificates will be valid right up through Christmas.
“We’ve got 50 certificates as a head start for those Christmas baskets, and they include both hams and turkeys,” Kieffer said. “We’re doing great because of the generosity of businesses and people here in Manhattan.”
On campus at K-State, there will be no dining services for the Thanksgiving break. Assistant director of dining and housing services Kathy Van Steenis said Jardine Apartments is still open, and that any students remaining on campus have been encouraged to make other arrangements.
Cats’ Cupboard, a food pantry for K-State students, also has distribution points in Jardine, and recently partnered with Peace Lutheran Church to provide Thanksgiving food boxes to students in need.
Merani Rivarola, a first-year student in the Couples and Family Therapy program, is a graduate assistant for Cats’ Cupboard. She said the cupboard is well-stocked right now after a food drive the previous week. She said the cupboard will begin to run low on supplies later in January into February and will need to be restocked as the spring semester begins.