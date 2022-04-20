A Texas man on Wednesday pleaded guilty after a woman, who said he raped her throughout her childhood, testified during the first day of a jury trial.
Michael James Tschantz, 47, of Naples, Texas, had been charged with five counts of rape ranging from Jan. 1, 2012, to May 30, 2012. He pleaded guilty in Riley County District Court to one count of rape and one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.
The trial started Wednesday, and the woman, now 23, took the stand in the morning, going through the incidents that she says took place nearly every day from the age of 5 until she left home when she was 18. The specific rape charges are from when she was 13 years old.
The girl was identified by her initials in court, but The Mercury doesn’t identify victims of sexual crimes.
The woman said she was raped by Tschantz, her mother’s significant other, until she left home when she was 18. The woman’s mother moved from Topeka to Ogden to live with Tschantz when the girl was around 5 or 6. The woman said she couldn’t live with them at first because Tschantz was finishing out parole from a previous case.
When the woman moved into the mobile home with her mother and Tschantz, she said he would rape her every day or every other day. She said it would occur while her mother was at work or sleeping.
The woman said she and Tschantz moved to Ottawa for her eighth-grade year. She said her mother was not living with her and Tschantz, and her mom was working part-time and going to school in Tulsa.
In middle school, she said Tschantz would rape her when she got home from volleyball and basketball practice or after games.
The woman said she and Tschantz moved from Ottawa to Rosehill for her freshman year of high school, where the two moved into Tschantz’s brother’s house. She said the two shared a room in the basement downstairs, where the acts continued.
She then said they moved to Texas a year later, where her mother was working in the oil industry, and the incidents continued to occur until she left Texas on July 4, 2017.
She said she did not report things that were happening to her because of fear of getting in trouble and threats made to her by Tschantz. She said she also never wrote anything down.
She said the first time she told someone about the incidents was to her girlfriend at the time in Virginia Beach, Va.
She testified that someone she knew, who spoke to Riley County police about someone sexually abusing her, also gave detectives the woman’s name. The woman said she used the opportunity to tell detective Brian Johnson her whole story.
She later had a rape kit done to see if there was potential scarring.
During cross-examination, Tschantz’s attorney Cole Hawver brought up that in previous testimony, the woman said she didn’t have scarring.
Hawver also brought up a previous interview the woman had in 2010 around age 11 with Social and Rehabilitation Services (SRS) about Tschantz. In that interview, she stated that her mom was her favorite person, and she felt safe at home. The woman said she did not recall telling that to the SRS officer.
Sentencing is set for 1 p.m. June 27 in front of Judge Grant Bannister.