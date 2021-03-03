A Texas man accused of multiple child sexual assault charges is now in Riley County Jail.
Riley County police on Tuesday took Michael James Tschantz, 46, of Naples, Texas, into custody after Texas police arrested him on Feb. 19 on a Riley County District Court warrant.
Tschantz is charged with five counts of rape with a victim under 14.
Prosecutors allege in a complaint that the crimes occurred in Ogden from 2004 to 2012 with one girl, who would’ve been about five to 13 years old at the time.
He is confined at the Riley County Jail on a $600,000 bond.
Kansas Depart of Corrections records report that Tschantz was convicted in 2000 for aggravated indecent liberties with a child in Riley County.