Tensions rose Tuesday between Manhattan city commissioners as they discussed a local mask mandate Tuesday.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly this week announced a statewide order requiring masks in public spaces. That rule is set to go into effect Friday, with more details announced Thursday.
Local commissioners discussed the concept in the event the responsibility falls to them.
In that case, the majority of the commission wants the city government to require the public to wear masks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, but two commissioners worried about how to enforce such a mandate.
Commissioner Wynn Butler said the commission needs to pin down the enforcement issue if that is the route the commission decides to take.
“Linda, you know, you need to be clear,” Butler said to commissioner Linda Morse. “If you want to enforce this draconian — you want it to go to the default setting, for an ordinance — $500 fine? I think six months in jail.”
“We haven’t discussed the details of enforcement,” mayor Usha Reddi said in response to Butler.
“When you say you’re going to have an ordinance, though,” Butler said to Reddi, “the city staff has got to come back with something. This is not a detail, this is a specific thing.”
Reddi said Butler was reading into “this a bit much.”
Butler said Morse and commissioner Aaron Estabrook are wanting “draconian enforcement,” but those two commissioners pushed back and said they did not say that.
“You go back and listen to the tape, OK?” Morse said to Butler.
“I don’t appreciate that, Linda,” Butler said to Morse. “Answer my question. Do you want to fine people?”
Estabrook, responded to Butler after the posed question to Morse. “Other communities have figured this out,” he said.
“Do you think that us delaying, and your argument — which is going to be cyclical and ongoing for the end of time, about enforcement not ever being 100% and it doesn’t do — that’s fine? Other communities are doing it. They’re already doing it. It’s on the books. People are complying at a higher rate.”
Butler disagreed with those three commissioners, who all supported a mask ordinance.
“I just want the details of the enforcement,” Butler said.
Reddi said since Tuesday’s meeting was a work session, commissioners can work toward developing the plan.
“Usually we don’t come in and say, ‘I want jail time right now,’” Reddi said. “That is not even the discussion we are having.”
The commission took no official action. Commissioners will discuss it again during next Tuesday’s legislative session.
Reddi first suggested the idea of mask-wearing in May.
Butler, who said he has been wearing his mask during the outbreak, said he wants uniformity, but it will be hard to enforce mask-wearing by the public. He placed emphasis on education and distribution of masks and hand sanitizer to the public. He suggested creating a resolution instead of an ordinance.
Reddi said a resolution “won’t cut it.”
Butler said he does not want to put the burden of enforcement on the Riley County Police Department.
Commissioner Mark Hatesohl said he thinks he would vote against a mask mandate, but agreed to discussing it again. Hatesohl he wants to see what Gov. Laura Kelly is planning to do. Kelly’s order requires masks in stores and shops, restaurants, and in any situation in which social distancing of 6 feet cannot be maintained, including outside.
Butler said he would not vote in favor of an ordinance, either.
Hatesohl said a mask ordinance would fuel fear among some people even more.
“I don’t want to feed the paranoid germaphobia that some people have,” he said.
“Right now,” Hatesohl continued, “... there are as many people who have died getting hit by cars and falling on knives as have died with the virus.”
Hatesohl talked about situations involving “a bunch of Karens running around, yelling at people” for not wearing a mask.
“That’s going to create situations where someone who is adamant on either side of the spectrum,” he said. “’You gotta wear a mask.’ ‘I ain’t wearing a mask.’ ‘Gotta wear a mask.’ ‘Ain’t wearing a mask.’ And the confrontations that will happen in public because of that, that’s going to happen if people take sort of enforcement on themselves, because we don’t have enough police to enforce it.”
Morse said it is important to listen to science with this topic.
“And from all of the science levels,” she said, “the CDC, the state department of health and environment, our local medical people, there’s no break in the message that they are all delivering that we need to wear masks, and it’s for the good of the whole.”
In addition, the city will look at extending its emergency resolution at next week’s legislative session. The emergency resolution aimed to streamline operations for the city and expanded city manager Ron Fehr’s authority during the coronavirus pandemic. The resolution expired Tuesday. The commission approved it back in late March.
“We are still in an emergency situation as far as I am concerned,” Morse said.
The commission will meet via Zoom next week.