Ten Riley County residents voted in the wrong Kansas House election because of a clerical error, officials said Tuesday.
The Riley County Clerk's office was notified Monday afternoon of an error in the local redistricting map. Four streets near Sunset Cemetery in Manhattan — Stratton Circle, Edgerton Avenue, Meadowmere Court and Westview Drive — were placed in the 67th District instead of the 66th.
Riley County spokeswoman Vivienne Uccello said a voter in the neighborhood found the error and told Kim Zito, the Democratic candidate for the 67th District race, who reported it to the county.
A total of 101 registered voters live in those four streets, and 10 have already cast their ballots that included the 67th District race. Those votes will count, and the 10 voters can't vote again in this election. The remaining 91 voters will receive a ballot with the 66th District race.
County clerk Rich Vargo explained that the county had to change voting districts when the state government did redistricting. The county got the new districting information on May 27, with candidate filings due June 1. Vargo said the information contained errors made by the state, and the county had to make adjustments on a short timeline.
“What you have to do is go in and change street files,” Vargo said. “A street file is what assigns that street to 66/67 district or the appropriate district.”
Vargo said it is a manual process, and those streets did not get changed initially.
“It’s unfortunate, not something we like, but it's something we just have to come out with and tell it like it is," Vargo said. "Just an honest error, so we fixed it as quick as we found out about it."
The 67th District includes 16,081 registered voters who are choosing between Rep. Mike Dodson, R-Manhattan, and Zito. In the 66th District, Rep. Sydney Carlin, D-Manhattan, is running uncontested. The candidates have been notified of the error.
Voters can find their sample ballot polling location by visiting the Kansas Secretary of State’s website.
Riley County Register voters can participate in advance, in-person voting through the end of this week at the Riley County Office Building at 110 Courthouse Plaza.
Residents can vote from 8 a.m to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, and 8 a.m. to noon next Monday at 110 Courthouse Plaza. Election Day is Nov. 8.