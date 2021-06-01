A farmer has entered the Manhattan-Ogden school board race, triggering an August primary.
Bill Spiegel, 50, filed for the race before the noon deadline Tuesday, bringing the total number of candidates to 10 for three open seats on the school board. A primary is necessary when the number of candidates in a school or city election is at least three times the number of open seats plus one.
Spiegel operates a farm in north-central Kansas that his family has owned since 1870. He is also a writer/editor for “Successful Farming” magazine. Spiegel said he and his wife love the community of Manhattan.
“We’ve been married 20 years, we’ve lived here for 20 years, and we’ve gotten a lot out of our time in Manhattan,” Spiegel said. “With the farm and my part-time magazine work, I’m in a unique position with kids in school to devote time to the town I love.”
Spiegel has twin boys who are entering Manhattan High School as freshmen in August. He said in his experience as a parent with children in USD 383, he is “blown away” by the level of commitment from district educators and staff.
“I do believe not every kid has had all of those same positive experiences,” Spiegel said. “That’s something I don’t believe is anyone’s fault, I just believe some kids get looked over; I want to be a voice for those kids.”
Spiegel, a 1993 graduate of K-State, said he believes it’s “part of our duty as citizens” to give back to their community through some level of service.
“I’ve seen some really dedicated people serve on our school board and do great things, and I believe that needs to continue,” Spiegel said. “I think the best thing for our community and our board is to have people who can communicate and collaborate. … If everyone agrees on every subject then something is wrong; you’ve got to be team players.”
The primary election on Aug. 3 will cut the pool of candidates in half before the general election Nov. 2. The board election is non-partisan. Board member Karla Hagemeister is seeking re-election to her seat. Fellow board members Jurdene Coleman and Katrina Lewison did not file for re-election.
The other candidates for the USD 383 board are Betty Mattingly-Ebert, owner of Paradoxx Design in Manhattan; Teresa Parks, local activist and career transition readiness specialist for Flint Hills Job Corps in Manhattan; Jennifer Chua, a local volunteer; Kevin Harms, Chief Warrant Officer 3 and Apache helicopter pilot at Fort Riley; Carl Treece, a retired science teacher and Army medical service officer; Christine Weixelman, a registered nurse; Steven Ruzzin, a data engineer; and Jayme Morris-Hardeman, executive director of Thrive! Flint Hills and former Manhattan city commissioner.