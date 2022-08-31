A retired Fort Riley Middle School teacher has received $95,000 to settle a lawsuit against the Geary County public school system after she was suspended for refusing to use a student’s preferred pronouns.
School officials have agreed to pay damages and attorney fees for violating the math teacher’s First Amendment rights, according to a statement from the teacher’s attorney Wednesday.
In a lawsuit filed March 7, Pamela Ricard, a Geary County School District teacher from 2005 to 2022, described herself as a Christian who holds “sincere religious beliefs consistent with the traditional Christian and Biblical understanding of the human person and biological sex.”
In the lawsuit — Ricard v. USD 475 Geary County Schools School Board Members — her attorneys claimed that any policy that required Ricard to refer to a student by a gender different from the student’s biological sex violated her religious beliefs.
During the spring semester in 2021, a student enrolled in the district’s system with their legal name and female sex designation attended a class Ricard taught.
On March 31, Principal Shannon Molt sent an email to Fort Riley Middle School teachers informing them of a student’s preferred name and asking teachers to use that name for the student.
During a meeting on April 9 with Molt and other representatives, Ricard said she didn’t think teachers should call students different names without parental consent, but that she would follow the administration’s directives against her personal beliefs, the lawsuit states.
After the meeting, Ricard was placed on a three-day suspension with pay until an investigation was complete.
When she returned April 15, she received a copy of a formal written reprimand that stated Ricard violated three board policies: Diversity and Inclusion, Bullying by Staff, and Staff-Student Relations.
Ricard received representation from Alliance Defending Freedom, a non-profit legal organization that works to protect “religious freedom, free speech, parental rights, and the sanctity of life.”
Ricard challenged the school district’s policy, which forced her to use a student’s “preferred name” to address the student while using the student’s legal name when speaking to parents.
“No school district should ever force teachers to willfully deceive parents or engage in any speech that violates their deeply held religious beliefs,” said Tyson Langhofer, director of the ADF Center for Academic Freedom.
USD 475 rescinded the policy in May after a court injunction.
As part of the settlement, the school district has stated Ricard, who retired in May, was in good standing without any disciplinary actions against her at the time of her retirement.