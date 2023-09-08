The average Manhattan homeowner will see a property tax increase of about 11 percent, after the three major taxing entities have set tax rates that will result in higher bills in 2024.
The Mercury previously reported the Manhattan, Riley County and USD 383 budgets and mill levies, the last two of which were approved earlier this week. Each year we also compile those to help people estimate their total tax bill if they are residents of all three jurisdictions.
Property taxes are based on the approved tax rates and the value of a property, so taxes may increase even if officials set a lower tax rate, referred to as the mill levy. We use the $100,000 figure because it’s easy for readers to multiply and apply to their homes. We also use the county’s average valuation increase over the previous year for existing single-family homes. This year that number is 13.1%.
The mill rate for all three entities is 151.223 in 2024, down from 154.959 this year.
A mill is $1 in tax for every $1,000 in assessed, taxable property value.
Therefore, the owner of a $100,000 home who paid $1,690 in 2023 will pay $1,848 on a home now worth $113,100 in 2024. That’s an increase of $185, or about 11 percent.
Detailed information about each taxing body is below.
Manhattan City Commission
The Manhattan city government on Tuesday approved a budget increase of nearly 20% for 2024 with a property tax increase of 6.27% for the average homeowner.
The total budget for 2024 is $226.27 million, up from the 2023 total budget of $188.95 million, a difference of $37.32 million.
The commissioners also voted on a mill rate of 49 for 2024, down from the previous rate of 52.143.
The owner of a $100,000 property would have paid $599.73 in city taxes in 2023; that same person would pay $637.32 on a home now valued at $113,100 in 2024.
That’s $37.59 more in taxes, for an increase of 6.27%.
USD 383
school board
The average school district tax bill will go up 14% in 2024, after the Manhattan-Ogden school board passed its budget on Wednesday.
The 2024 budget is set at $135.36 million, up from $120.21 million in 2023. That’s a difference of $15.15 million, or 13%.
The budget includes a mill rate of 60.095, down from 60.595 in 2023.
That means the owner of a $100,000 property would have paid $605.02 in school district taxes in 2023; that same person would pay $689.63 on a home now valued at $113,100 in 2024.
That’s $84.61 more in taxes, for an increase of 14%.
Riley County
The Riley County Commission passed a budget that will mean a 13% increase in county property taxes for the average homeowner.
Commissioners set a 2024 budget of $50.86 million. This is an 11% overall increase from last year’s $45.75 million.
With this budget the county mill levy will be 42.128 mills, down from last year’s rate of 42.221.
That means the owner of a $100,000 property would have paid $485.54 in county taxes in 2023; that same person would pay $547.94 on a home now valued at $113,100 home in 2024.
For the average taxpayer, that’s an increase of 12.85% in county property taxes.