Homeowners will have a slight property tax decrease — about half a percent — as local entities kept 2021 tax rates flat or lower than 2020 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
All together, Manhattan, Riley County and USD 383 project a total mill levy decrease of 1.291 mills, or less than 1%, from 154.912 in 2020 to 153.621 next year. A mill is $1 in tax for every $1,000 of assessed, taxable valuation.
For residents of all three places, that means a homeowner paying $1,781.49 in property taxes for a $100,000 home in 2020 would pay $1,773.71 in taxes on a $100,400 home in 2021, based on a 0.4% increase in the average value of a home in Riley County. That’s a property tax decrease of $7.78 or 0.4%.
All three entities have formally approved their 2021 budgets, which means they can now choose to decrease the mill levy but cannot increase it.
City of Manhattan
Earlier this month, the Manhattan City Commission officially approved a flat property tax rate for 2021 of 49.7 mills.
A property owner who paid $571.55 in city taxes on a $100,000 home in 2020 would pay $573.84 for a $100,400 home in 2021, using the average existing residential property value increase of 0.4% in Riley County.
The city budget is now set at $166.64 million.
Officials have not identified specific cuts, if ultimately necessary, and city administrators will continue to receive feedback from the commission on what they want to cut in the coming months. City administrators previously presented 5% and 10% across-the-board cuts to the commission.
Riley County
Taxpayers will have a lower bill from the Riley County government in 2021. Commissioners set the county property tax rate at 42.285 mills, down 0.79 mills from 43.075 in 2020.
In 2020, a property owner who paid $495.36 in county taxes on a $100,000 home would pay $488.22 for a $101,000 home in 2021, using the average existing residential property value increase of 0.4% in Riley County.
Riley County is publishing a 2021 budget that is lower than the 2020 budget, officials said. The total for 2021 is about $65.5 million, which does not include special district funds. The amount in 2020 was approximately $68.4 million, officials said.
USD 383
The Manhattan-Ogden school district is moving forward with its 2021 budget set at $113 million.
The property tax rate for USD 383 is 61.636 mills, a decrease from this year’s rate of 62.137.
A property owner who paid $714.58 in school taxes on a $100,000 home in 2020 would pay $711.65 for a $100,400 home in 2021, using the average existing residential property value increase of 0.4% in Riley County.