Not many classes at Kansas State University allow students to eat their lessons.
In the bakery science program, though, taste-testing is customary.
K-State is the only four-year university in the U.S. that offers a bachelor’s degree in bakery science and management. The degree track is offered under the Department of Grain Science and Industry. Baking instructor Aaron Clanton said the milling science program was established at the university around 1910, and the baking program came later in the 1960s.
“I actually graduated from the milling program (at K-State) and went to work for several different companies,” Clanton said. “Our focus is on teaching our students and preparing them for jobs in the commercial or wholesale baking industry.”
Clanton, an instructor at K-State for four years, said the primary focus of the bakery program is on the science and technology involved in modern mass-baking practices.
“Our program teaches how ingredients interact, and how to solve problems as a baker,” Clanton said. “We don’t mean for it to be a secret. A lot of our graduates end up going to work for different companies.”
Students are required to complete an internship relating to bakery science during their time in the program. Clanton said the program has a 100% graduate placement rate, and regularly brings in outside bakers to lead students in a baking experiment or assignment.
“Red Star Yeast brought a French baker (to K-State), and made croissants with our students,” Clanton said. “Frankly, the industry needs people. We have great connections.”
The Bakery Science Club aids in developing those connections.
In the club’s scrumptious-smelling lab in Shellenberger Hall, students have access to industrial appliances like ovens, mixers and a bread roller that takes dough in the back, forms it into a perfect baguette, and spits it out from a conveyer belt on the front.
Last month, students in the Bakery Science Club filled the lab in preparation for the club’s annual bake sale. Clanton said there are about 40 students in the club right now, but he would love to have more.
“The way our club works, any student can be a member,” Clanton said — a student need only have an interest in baking to join.
Students filled the lab space as they baked dozens of sourdough baguettes, huge sheetpans of brownies, hundreds of the club’s signature “monster” cookies — which feature a medley of peanut butter, oatmeal, chocolate chips and chocolate candies — and other confections for the bake sale. The club uses proceeds from its bake sales to purchase ingredients and supplies, as well as fund student trips to baking competitions. This year’s bake sale totals have not yet been announced.
Senior bakery science major Riley Smith said it’s a “really unique” department on campus, and the club serves a double purpose.
“It’s just a really fun way to have all the bakery science majors kind of get to know each other,” Smith said. “And also, we’re all taking the same exact classes, so it’s helpful for study groups and to help each other out with classes that we may or may not have taken.”
Smith said the club tries to maintain a balance between activities like themed baking competitions, and production and sales of baked goods. He said the start of this year saw “a record” 60 to 70 people attending the first Bakery Science Club meeting.
“There’s just a lot of really cool experiences that you can go through with this club,” Smith said. “I’ve enjoyed it through all four years.”
Smith plans on pursuing a master’s degree after graduating in May, but he has not yet decided what his focus will be.
“There are other food science majors that do a whole broad (spectrum) of meats, cheeses, dairy and grain-based stuff,” Smith said, “but this is the only place you can go to dive deep into bread products, and truly understand what’s going on within a baked product, because everybody calls it a science, and it truly is a science.”
Freshman bakery science major Jana Bray said older students in the program have told her to “stick it out” for a couple more semesters before she can take her first upper-level bakery science class. She has to complete a few basic prerequisites, such as chemistry and microbiology.
“There are definitely people who just want to come and see what we’re about,” Bray said. “Everybody knows about our bake sales, but it’s something else to come behind the scenes and to see that we’re making all of these baguettes or all of these cookies, just in one week, to sell the next day.”
Freshman Natasha Holmberg, who’s majoring in biomedical engineering and French, loves the bakery science club.
“It’s really fun. I got to meet a lot of new people,” Holmberg said. “I’m learning a lot about the processes of how things go, because you can always look up a recipe online, but it’s also really interesting to see how they do things in mass production, because the information you have to know and the recipes behind everything is really informative.”
The Bakery Science Club meets and bakes every other Tuesday evening. Meetings take place in 110 Shellenberger Hall, with students beginning to bake around 4 p.m. More information on the K-State Bakery Science and Management program is online at grains.k-state.edu/academics/bakesci.