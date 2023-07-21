A task force looking at possible relocation and updates for the Riley County Fairgrounds on Thursday said it would like to see an event center that could host all kind of live events.
County extension director Gary Fike, who is also the head of the task force, told commissioners Thursday that the group has considered a few sites for a possible venue that could have livestock shows, rodeos, horse shows and other events.
Fike said if the county couldn’t find funding for a new site and infrastructure, officials should look at remodeling the current fairgrounds to better suit the county’s needs in the future. Remodeling the current fairgrounds remains an option, he said.
The task force drew up three potential plans ranging in price from $30 million to $100 million but those were not presented to the commissioners during the presentation.
Fike said the two biggest issues are finding a location and raising funds.
“I think everyone here recognizes that property tax increases are not very palatable at this time nor increases in sales tax,” Fike said. “Some of our people who have businesses say they are losing some business because taxes are too high here.”
Commissioner John Ford said it would take a significant amount of money to achieve this goal.
“We dream big here, and I guess that’s OK, but dreaming big also costs big,” Ford said. “There’s also other things so this is about fairgrounds and fairgrounds only. What do you need to hold a fair, 4-H events and those sorts of things?”
Commission chair Kathryn Focke asked whether this would be just an event center, and Fike said it would be a whole lot more. It would include barns, hookups for RVs and other things.