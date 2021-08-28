Kansas is a grass state. One would think it would be easy to grow a home lawn. We live in between the cool-season grasses that grow best in the north and the warm-season grasses to the south. Our native grasses do grow well but are not suited for a home lawn.
I have lost my fair share of plants over the years. Sometimes I have wanted a plant so bad that I tried to wish it to grow in our environment. Most of the time the environment wins with the result of a dead plant. To survive, a plant needs to be adapted to our temperatures, soil conditions, rain patterns and available light. Test gardens or field trials are great places to see what will grow here.
There are many tempting bags of grass seed available. Packages indicate that they are good for full sun, shade, have water saving capacity and etc. The question is do they grow here?
K-State Research and Extension has field trials to determine if they grow as well as possible in Kansas. There is a National Turfgrass Evaluation Program with sites across the United State and Canada which includes Kansas locations. Varieties are evaluated on color, density, uniformity, texture and resistance to disease or environmental stress.
The varieties in the seed bag are listed on a small label attached to the seed bag. Tall fescue seed bags are usually a blend of four or more varieties. Each variety will be a percentage of the total. Other crop is another percentage found on that label and it should be less than a half a percent for good seed.
Recommended varieties come and go. Some of the tall fescue suggestions include Avenger II, Flacon V, Thor, Titanium 2LS, Valkyrie LS, and 4th Millennium. There are many more recommended grasses at ksuturf.org under resources and homeowner publications.
K-31 tall fescue is still a commonly grown variety. It is not genetically as dark green as others. The leaf blade is wider and it is has a more open growing habit. Often it is planted in large areas where little water and fertilizer is going to be applied.
You can find out more information on this and other horticulture topics by going to the Riley County, K-State Research and Extension website at www.riley.ksu.edu. Gregg may be contacted by calling 785-537-6350 or by e-mail: geyeston@ksu.edu.