Rain dripped from tents and rolled off hat brims of soldiers overseeing the Memorial Day ceremony in the Fort Riley Post Cemetery on Monday.
Col. Will McKannay, garrison commander at Fort Riley, said the consistent rainfall through the ceremony was, in a way, fitting for a day where people “want to take reverence.”
“It’s a sad day for many,” McKannay said. “A sad day for our Gold Star families, a sad day for us who’ve lost fellow service members and soldiers under our command. The rain is a reminder to reflect on that and remember that a lot was lost, but it’s also a renewing of sorts, to remind us that life goes on.”
About 100 people attended the ceremony, including Gold Star families, referring to loved ones of soldiers who died in combat. It was the first in-person Memorial Day event since the pandemic began last March. McKannay said it means a lot to him and the troops under his command to gather in the cemetery and honor fallen soldiers in-person.
“Last year was tough, to have to make the decision to do (the ceremony) virtually and to not allow people to come,” McKannay said. “A lot of people come to the ceremony every year, and it was very significant that more people than we planned for showed up (this year).”
During the ceremony, McKannay briefly spoke about the difficulties of supporting operational missions while tackling pandemic-related challenges at home and abroad. McKannay and Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy Speichert laid the ceremonial wreath to honor the soldiers of the 1st Infantry Division, or Big Red One, who died while serving their country.
Once McKanay and Speichert laid the wreath, seven soldiers with rifles fired a three-round volley, followed by the playing of Taps and a performance of “America the Beautiful” from members of the 1st Infantry Division Band. Chaplain Lt. Col. Kelly Porter led the audience in prayer to open and close the ceremony.
U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, also spoke at the event. An U.S. Army Reserve veteran with a history of military service throughout his family, Marshall said he is just as concerned for the mental health of military members and their families as he is their physical health.
“I just want to encourage you, in your Gold Star family associations out there, working and telling folks it’s okay to say, ‘I’m depressed, I’m down,’” Marshall said. “It’s okay to reach out to other people.”
Marshall said words will never be enough to soothe the wounds felt by families who have lost a loved one in military service. He said he has worked with U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, to add more names to the Big Red One monument in Washington, D.C.
“Next to the White House is a monument honoring the 1st Infantry Division soldiers, and unfortunately more than 13,000 soldiers have made the ultimate sacrifice from the Big Red One,” Marshall said. “There’s 660 whose names are not on that monument yet.”
Marshall said no names have been added to the monument since 1995 because to do so “literally takes an act of Congress.” With Moran leading the effort, Marshall said they worked to get the legislation passed last year. Former President Donald Trump signed the First Infantry Recognition of Sacrifice in Theater Act into law, and Marshall said he hopes the 660 names will be added to the monument in the next six months with a ceremony to follow.
“Our intent would be to host Gold Star families when the monument is finished and those names are added, and maybe give some of those family members a little bit more closure to the loss of their loved one,” Marshall said.
Marshall said Memorial Day is not just a long weekend for barbecues and get-togethers.
“To me, it’s a very patriotic weekend,” Marshall said. “It reminds me that freedom is not free, and we should always stop and honor not just the people who died, but their families.”