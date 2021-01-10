People in Riley County started receiving the first doses of a vaccine against COVID-19 last month, but there are still many questions around the shot.
Gov. Laura Kelly released updated information about the state’s plan for vaccine rollout Friday, and the Kansas Department of Health and the Environment reports that 56,480 doses have been given in the state as of Thursday.
Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus vaccine as rollout continues.
Who gets the vaccine when?
The Kansas Department of Health and the Environment sets the timetable for the phased rollout of vaccines. Right now, the state is in Phase 1 of the plan, which includes healthcare workers, residents in long-term care senior housing or independent living and other workers critical to pandemic response.
The next phase will include those people and people over 65 and others living in congregate settings and more critical workers. The general population will not be vaccinated until Phase 5. When this happens is dependent on completion of previous phases and vaccine supply, but right now KDHE estimates it will be in late spring or early summer.
Who can I contact about getting a vaccine?
Because the vaccine is not yet available to the general public, there is no one to contact.
The Riley County Health Department has administered all of its available doses and does not currently have a “waiting list,” according to Riley County public information officer Hali Rowland.
When the vaccine is available to the public, officials will publicize how to sign up to receive it.
Who will administer the vaccines to the general public?
Right now, the health department and Ascension Via Christi are administering vaccines to those eligible. They will continue to administer them later, but other medical providers, such as private doctor’s offices, also will be able to give them.
More information about where to get the vaccine will be available on the KDHE website and at vaccinefinder.org when it is available to the general public.
How much will it cost?
Vaccines will be free. Some providers may charge a fee to administer the shot but insurance companies will reimburse that fee.
Some people experience side effects. If that happens to me, should I isolate?
Some reported side effects include soreness at the injection site and fatigue and can sometimes appear as flu-like symptoms. There should be no need to isolate, but contact a medical professional if the reaction becomes severe.
Protection does not take effect immediately, so if you experience coronavirus symptoms in the first days following vaccination, follow isolation and testing guidelines.
How will I know when I become eligible?
Rowland said the health department will use several methods to notify people, including newspapers, TV, social media and emergency alerts. People can sign up for notifications on the health department website.
How many health care workers have been vaccinated in the area and when will that process be complete?
The Riley County Health Department has administered about 500 doses as of Friday, according to Rowland. She said officials expect more doses later this week, so they will be able to begin administering the second dose to those who have already been vaccinated.
Ascension Via Christi has vaccinated more than 550 people total at the Manhattan hospital and Wamego Health Center according to hospital spokesperson Michelle Kennedy.
How do I schedule my second dose?
The second dose should be administered 3 to 4 weeks after the first. Your provider can schedule your booster dose when you receive your initial vaccination, or that same provider should contact you when it is time for you to receive the second dose.
What information do I have to provide when I get my shot?
The health department will require a valid government-issued ID.
Kennedy said Ascension Via Christi associates have been providing basic contact information and answering a few simple medical questions.
What steps are you taking to ensure doses don’t “go bad”?
Rowland said in addition to following safety requirements, the health department take steps to ensure doses are used quickly.
For example, if someone has scheduled an appointment but is unable to receive the vaccine at that time, another person will receive that dose.
Kennedy said Ascension Via Christi is careful to only remove as many doses from storage as they will need that day.