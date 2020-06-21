Taco Lucha and So Long Saloon are closed indefinitely after some staff members came in contact with people who have tested positive for the coronavirus, the restaurants announced Sunday.
The Aggieville-based establishments, which share a building and a kitchen, said the staff members recently had been near the individuals outside of the workplace.
Since the pandemic reached the county, they said they have been monitoring employees' health and have not allowed anyone showing symptoms of illness or those who have been in contact with infected people to work.
"Out of an abundance of caution and to protect the health and well being of our customers, we are closing our doors until we feel confident that we can provide a safe environment for everyone," officials said.
The restaurants have since reached out to the Riley County Health Department for guidance.